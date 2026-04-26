Las Vegas Lights FC Draws Opening Match of USL Cup against AC Boise

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas Lights FC drew their opening match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup against AC Boise by a score of 1-1 on Saturday night at Cashman Field.

After an eventful first half that featured big chances for both sides - including a missed tap-in from AC Boise early in the half - the two sides entered the halftime locker rooms knotted at zeroes.

Ultimately, it was Nighte Pickering who once again delivered for the Lights in the 61st minute. After Manuel Arteaga crossed into a good area and forced a Boise defender to awkwardly clear the ball backwards, it caromed off the near post. The ball came directly back into the box, and Pickering was following in to tap into an empty net.

Unfortunately, Boise found an equalizer through Keegan Oyler just three minutes later in the 64th minute. The midfielder arrived on the back post to collect a late cross and bury it past Charlie Lanphier in the Lights' goal.

After the match ended deadlocked, both teams earned a point towards the USL Cup standings and went to a penalty shootout to determine the extra point.

After both sides missed their opening penalties, Boise scored three straight while Las Vegas only made two of three, allowing the visitors to take home two points from the match.

What They're Saying

FORWARD NIGHTE PICKERING

On his overall thoughts on the match...

I thought we had a decent game, but at the end of the day it's still not good enough from us. It's been all year... that's been the story of our year.

And, we have a lot of chances we're creating, including [me as I] was getting a lot of chances tonight and scuffing shots. That's just the overall thoughts. I mean, when you're going into a game like this in the Cup versus a team in a lower division, you have to go out there and dominate the game and win, and we're just barely sneaking by with a tie right now.

That's not how we want to be.

On his goal scoring mentality...

My mentality is: I just want to score, and I got one tonight.

Probably the easiest goal I've ever scored in my career. But that's my mentality, and I had more chances I should've done more with, so I'm disappointed tonight not helping the team out more.

On what needs to happen for the team to start securing more wins...

We need to go out there and just win the game. There's some part of it that's just determination to get the business done, and we need to start doing that.

HEAD COACH DEVIN RENSING

On his overall thoughts on the match...

Yeah, obviously disappointing when it comes down to penalty kicks. It's a little bit of a crap shoot. But, the guys played well. I thought we got better in a lot of aspects and got to see some players who haven't been getting time.

And so I was happy for them and get a little bit of evaluation. Disappointing not to win in penalty kicks, but we got a point.

On his thoughts on the three debuts (Blake Pope, Oalex Anderson, and Kyle Scott)...

Nighte scores. He's a spark. He's got a great left foot. If he continues to do that, his minutes will increase for certain. So, he's done well.

On turning the page quickly to the next home match...

We got to get a day off, get our minds back a little bit, and get some rest. Obviously, all the focus is on Lexington next week. We're right there in the league, and we got to protect our field.

And Lexington's a good team. They've got some good players. We just have to work hard and put things together.

Summary

Las Vegas Lights Starting XI:

Lanphier (GK), Locker, Ofeimu, Guillen, Forbes, Mines, Probo, Scott, Anderson, Pickering, Arteaga

AC Boise Starting XI:

Kliewer (GK), Sargis, Dengler, Crull, Ricketts, Ndiaye, Adams, Oyler, Mashobane, Brito, Amang

Goals:

LV - Pickering - 61 ¬Â²

ACB - Oyler - 64 ¬Â²

Next Up

The Lights host Lexington SC for UNLV Night next Saturday, May 2. Tickets are available now!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

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