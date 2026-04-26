BARK YES Late Goal by Justin Rennicks Seals a United Win

Published on April 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - After nearly a month away from home New Mexico United made the most of their return to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park on Saturday night with a 2-1 win over USL 1 side AV ALTA FC. The Black and Yellow ran their unbeaten streak at the RGCU Field at Isotopes Park to eight matches in a row.

Pups on the pitch didn't start off with all the tail wagging United fans hoped for as the visitors from Antelope Valley, California took the early 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. Ilias Aoumaich slotted home the opening shot for the visitors from inside the box. But United kept the presser on.

Dayonn Harris fired back and equalized for the Black and Yellow in the 36th minute on a ball from Greg Hurst. The Canadian has now scored in the last three matches at Isotopes Park all resulting in United wins. Going into the dressing rooms both squads were noted up at 1 a piece.

The tide would shift in the second half when New Mexico brought on a host of subs. Dayonn Harris would come off for Justin Rennicks and Cam Wilkerson would come on for Valentin Noel. Later on a host of former Premier League players came on with former Manchester United man Tyler Blackett made his debut along with former Arsenal man Gedion Zelalem who made his second appearance of the year. In the 64th minute the visitors would be sent down to 10 men after a second yellow was awarded to Jerry Desdunes. Then the moment of the night took place.

As time ticked away and the threat of a penalty shootout loomed Justin Rennicks took control of matters. A 74th minute go ahead goal is already the talking point but United's new number nine put the cherry on top with a back flip celebration that sent an already ruckus crowd into orbit. "My job is number nine, be in the box, be that fox in the box" Rennicks said post match, "I'm in there, get the goal and, you know, backflip. That's about it." New Mexico would hold on for the 2-1 win to start group play in the Prinx Tires USL Cup in front of 9,605 humans and 237 dogs.

"Happy with the performance... there was just more control, better decisions with the ball, better control of territory" United head coach Dennis Sanchez said post match. "Really good response from the guys, and overall, happy with the performance."

New Mexico United will have a week off before continuing their home stand at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park against rival El Paso Locomotive. This will be United's first ever Star Wars Night in team history. You can get your tickets on https://seatgeek.com/new-mexico-united-tickets. More information regarding Star Wars night will be sent out early next week.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 25, 2026

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