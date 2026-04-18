New Mexico United and the University of New Mexico Team up for Football Meets Futbol Fan Fest
Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and the University of New Mexico are teaming up for a Football meets Futbol fan fest at UNM's Louie Lane. This will take place on April 25th after the UNM Spring Game and before the New Mexico United match that evening.
"This is an exciting opportunity to bring two amazing fanbases together" said Jules Myers Senior Manager of Matchday production and Community Impact. "We are excited to join with the New Mexico United for a great day of Football and Futbol," said UNM Vice President/Director of Athletics Ryan Berryman.
The UNM Spring Game will start off the day with an Equipment Surplus Sale that will take place from 9 AM to 12 PM in the Indoor Practice Facility. Fans can line up as early as 7:30 AM to secure a spot. The Spring Game will kickoff at 1 PM inside University Stadium and is free to attend. After the game UNM's "Louie Lane" will be open.
At Louie Lane there will be a meet and greet autograph session with the UNM Football team and New Mexico United Academy. There will also be food vendors, limited edition posters for autographs, adoptable dogs, as well as a lowrider car show, and much more for the entire family.
After the fan fest New Mexico United will take on AV ALTA FC at 7:00 PM at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. This will be New Mexico United's second annual 'Pups on the Pitch' Night. Human tickets as well as tickets for your furry friends for that match are available onlin e on Seatgeek.
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