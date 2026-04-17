LSC Travels to Orange County SC for a 10 p.m. ET Kickoff Saturday Evening

Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







IRVINE, Calif. - USL After Dark awaits Saturday night when Lexington Sporting Club travels nearly 2,200 miles to Southern California to take on Orange County SC.

Lexington is looking for a get-right match after starting the season 1W-3L-2D.

Despite only scoring six goals through six matches, the club has been creating for itself. Overall, LSC has created 55 scoring chances this season, ranks fifth in the league in total shots (75) and third in total passes (2,678). LSC also ranks in the top 10 in shots on target (23).

According to American Soccer Analysis, Lexington's team expected goals mark sits at 9.25 - over three goals more than its 2026 total and the sixth-highest mark in the USL Championship.

Directly correlating with that number is its expected points total. American Soccer Analysis calculates that number to be 9.41, the third-best in the West.

Creating opportunities to score? Check. Maintaining possession? Check. Getting shots off? Check.

Mac Hemmi and his squad are just waiting for the ball to finally start hitting the back of the net.

Its next chance to do so will come against the current Western Conference leaders, Orange County SC.

Both meetings a year ago ended in draws. The first leg ended 2-2 in California while the second resulted in a 1-1 draw in the Bluegrass.

Kickoff from Championship Soccer Stadium is set for a 10 p.m. ET on FOX 56 and ESPN+.

SCOUTING ORANGE COUNTY

Orange County came out of the gates red hot to begin the 2026 campaign. It leads the West with a 4W-1L-2D record and has won four of its last five matches.

The club has logged four clean sheets through seven outings, the second-most in the USL Championship. In its last five, it has only conceded once while scoring five times.

Lyam MacKinnon leads Orange County with three goals and is the only man to score multiple times this season for the orange and black. Marcelo Palomino's two assists top the club, and goalkeeper Alex Rando has posted an 85.7% save percentage to begin the season.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will air locally on FOX 56 and stream nationally on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 17, 2026

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