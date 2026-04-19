Lexington Records Third Shutout, Holds OCSC Scoreless

Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







IRVINE, Calif. - A defensive masterclass played out into Sunday morning in Southern California as Lexington SC and Orange County SC played to a 0-0 draw.

The result was a fine bounce-back for LSC against the Western Conference leaders after losing at home the previous weekend.

Offense was at a premium as both sides combined for only five shots on target. Orange County held a slight expected goals advantage over Lexington, 0.79-0.23, although neither number particularly jumped off the page.

For Lexington, the shutout was its third of the season. With the result, LSC became the eighth club in the USL Championship to record three shutouts in 2026.

Blaine Ferri led the Greens in tackles with a perfect five-for-five mark while the LSC backline combined for 14 clearances. Oliver Semmle was only tested three times, none of which were particularly threatening attempts, and the German answered the call on every occasion.

All three meetings between LSC and Orange County, dating back to last season, have resulted in draws.

GOALS

N/A

LINEUPS

LEX: Oliver Semmle, Javain Brown, Kendall Burks, Arturo Ordóñez, Jacob Greene, Aaron Molloy, Blaine Ferri, Phillip Goodrum, Marcus Epps, Xavier Zengue (65' Tarik Scott), Malik Henry-Scott (76' Latif Blessing)

OC: Alex Rando, Nico Benalcázar, Garrison Tubbs, Tom Brewitt, Mahamadou War, Kevin Partida, Christopher Hegardt (79' Yaniv Bazini), Stephen Kelly (71' Ryan Doghman), Marcelo Palomino (59' Ousmane Sylla), Jamir Johnson (59' Ethan Zubak), Lyam MacKinnon (79' Pedro Guimaraes)

UP NEXT

It is Youth Soccer Day at Lexington SC Stadium Saturday, April 25 as LSC hosts Forward Madison FC in the First Round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive an LSC jersey keychain.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 19, 2026

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