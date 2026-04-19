Sporting JAX Men Battle to the End, Fall 1-0 to Louisville

Published on April 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville played a hard-fought battle on a cold and cloudy Saturday in the Bluegrass State, but a stoppage time goal proved the winner for Louisville City FC.

Olivares Shines Once Again

Sporting JAX goalkeeper Christian Olivares had another stellar outing, recording five saves that kept Sporting JAX well within the match. He now has 25 on the season, leading the league in the category. Following the match, he credited the squad's performance as a whole.

"We've worked on our defensive shape and it shows in the game; the boys were solid," Olivares said. "It's important to keep that strong defensive mentality."

Impressive Defensive Effort

A great goalkeeper needs a great defense, and Sporting JAX proved this on Saturday. Olivares wasn't alone in the defensive effort on Saturday, as his teammates made a number of incredible stops before the ball found its way to his gloves. Captain Ryan Edwards was also pivotal in this aspect, denying Louisville chances throughout the match.

Perhaps the best came in the 54th minute when defender Harvey Neville made a last-second clearance on the edge of the goal line after a shot was chipped towards the net. This stop rallied the defense to continue shutting down Louisville's attacks.

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"I think we've been working really well as a unit defensively, always covering for each other when needed," Neville said. "I think that's the whole 11, and not just the back five."

Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox was also pleased with much of what he saw from the defense, particularly their shape out of possession.

"Our out-of-possession stuff over the last few weeks has been really good," Fox said. "We've limited some really good teams to not many chances and we're at a moment of tough fixtures, so that's a positive for me."

Looking Ahead

The result wasn't what Sporting JAX had hoped for, but the squad was in it the whole way, pointing to an upcoming breakthrough. Fox's message remains one of optimism as the team navigates its inaugural season in the USL Championship: "We'll stick together. We'll keep working, we'll get back on the training pitch and sometimes when things feel really difficult, we just need to work harder and keep going and keep believing. We believe that we'll get these bits of fortune and things will turn."

The club returns home for their next fixture, taking on Miami FC Saturday, April 25th in an early-season rematch.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 19, 2026

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