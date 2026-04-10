Sporting JAX Men Hit the Road for the Motor City
Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release
The Sporting Club Jacksonville men's team (0-4-1, 1 pt) return to USL Championship play, taking on Detroit City FC (2-1-1, 7 pts).
Detroit City FC vs. Sporting JAX
Saturday, April 11 at 4:00 p.m.
Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI
What to Watch
Sporting JAX's defense shined bright in the last outing, holding Tampa Bay Rowdies-who had scored seven goals in their first three matches-scoreless for the first 95 minutes of the match. On the attacking end, Sporting JAX captain Kieran Sadlier has already netted two goals this season, tying him for third in the Eastern Conference. This Saturday is a perfect opportunity for the leader to make an impact and elevate his teammates in their fight for a win.
Detroit City FC entered this season looking to erase a rare down year in which they missed the USL Championship Playoffs. They've been off to a solid start this season, with the team's lone blemish being a 2-1 loss to Indy Eleven last month. Saturday's match will take place in one of the USL Championship's oldest stadium, opened in 1936 by former president Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The club also boasts a well-known fanbase, who will be sure to create an exciting atmosphere for an exciting matchup.
Sporting JAX has been creating chances already, along with building team chemistry. This weekend is the perfect opportunity for a breakthrough.
Where to Watch
Fans can stream this match on ESPN+.
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