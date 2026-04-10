LSC Recalls Defender Marqes Muir from Loan
Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Defender Marqes Muir has been recalled from his loan spell with USL League One's Greenville Triumph SC, pending league and federation approval.
He will be available for squad selection ahead of Lexington SC's matchup with Rhode Island FC Saturday evening.
The Englishman made three substitute appearances for Greenville.
Check out the Lexington SC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2026
- Southwestern Showdown - New Mexico United Travels to Phoenix - New Mexico United
- Family First: Brooklyn FC Matches Feature Fun for the Whole Family at Maimonides Park - Brooklyn FC
- Homegrown Forward Da'vian Kimbrough Called up to U.S. U-16 Boys' National Team - Sacramento Republic FC
- LSC Recalls Defender Marqes Muir from Loan - Lexington SC
- Battery Head to Big Apple for First-Ever Brooklyn Meeting on Saturday - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington SC Stories
- LSC Recalls Defender Marqes Muir from Loan
- Lexington Sporting Club Partners with Commercial Cleaning with Commonwealth
- Xavier Zengue Named to USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week
- Lexington Sporting Club Introduces Global Threads Collection
- Xavier Zengue Scores in LSC's 1-1 Draw at Colorado Springs