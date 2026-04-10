LSC Recalls Defender Marqes Muir from Loan

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Defender Marqes Muir has been recalled from his loan spell with USL League One's Greenville Triumph SC, pending league and federation approval.

He will be available for squad selection ahead of Lexington SC's matchup with Rhode Island FC Saturday evening.

The Englishman made three substitute appearances for Greenville.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2026

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