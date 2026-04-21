Blaine Ferri Named to Week 7 Team of the Week Bench

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Lexington Sporting Club's Blaine Ferri was named to the USL Championship's Week 7 Team of the Week bench for his performance at Orange County SC last weekend.

Ferri was the only player from either side to record more than one successful tackle on the evening, going a perfect five for five in doing so.

He completed 90% of his passes, won possession 11 times and bested Orange County in six of seven duel attempts.

Ferri created one scoring chance and came up with one interception to boot.

The Team of the Week nod marks the second of the season for Ferri, who previously received the award in Week 4.

LSC has now had representation in the Team of the Week in four of the first seven weeks of the season.

2026 Team of the Week Awards

Week 2: Oliver Semmle (bench)

Week 4: Blaine Ferri, Aaron Molloy (bench)

Week 5: Xavier Zengue

Week 7: Blaine Ferri (bench)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026

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