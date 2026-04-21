Rising Forward Ihsan Sacko Named to Team of the Week 7

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising forward Ihsan Sacko was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week 6, USL announced today. Sacko netted a second straight brace in league play as Rising went on the road to down Miami FC 3-0 on April 18 at Pitbull Stadium.

Now with five goals, Sacko currently sits second among USL Championship players in goals scored. Additionally, his nine goal contributions across all competitions (5G, 4A) lead all Rising players.

"Sacko is an important player for us," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said before the season. "Whether as a number nine, as a winger, as a ten. We know what we can get from him."

The Frenchman's pair of braces over the last week has landed him on the Team of the Week for both Week 6 and now Week 7. With a goal contribution in seven of Rising's 10 matches across all competitions, not many other players throughout the league have played as direrct role in their team's results as Nino.

Sacko and Rising next take the field at home this weekend when they face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 7:00 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, April 25 and Phoenix Rising Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026

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