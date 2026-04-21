Rising Forward Ihsan Sacko Named to Team of the Week 7
Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
Phoenix Rising forward Ihsan Sacko was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week 6, USL announced today. Sacko netted a second straight brace in league play as Rising went on the road to down Miami FC 3-0 on April 18 at Pitbull Stadium.
Now with five goals, Sacko currently sits second among USL Championship players in goals scored. Additionally, his nine goal contributions across all competitions (5G, 4A) lead all Rising players.
"Sacko is an important player for us," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said before the season. "Whether as a number nine, as a winger, as a ten. We know what we can get from him."
The Frenchman's pair of braces over the last week has landed him on the Team of the Week for both Week 6 and now Week 7. With a goal contribution in seven of Rising's 10 matches across all competitions, not many other players throughout the league have played as direrct role in their team's results as Nino.
Sacko and Rising next take the field at home this weekend when they face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 7:00 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, April 25 and Phoenix Rising Stadium.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 21, 2026
- Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at Oakland Roots SC: Wednesday, April 22, 7:00 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Diz Pe Claims USL Championship Team of the Week Honors - Hartford Athletic
- Owen Damm Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 7 - FC Tulsa
- Switchbacks Players & Head Coach Named to Team of the Week for Week 7 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Blaine Ferri Named to Week 7 Team of the Week Bench - Lexington SC
- Charleston Battery's Nathan Messer Named to Week 7 USLC Team of the Week - Charleston Battery
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Beaudry Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 7 - Loudoun United FC
- Rising Forward Ihsan Sacko Named to Team of the Week 7 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Hounds' Striker Dikwa Wins Player of the Week - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Sporting JAX Signs Jacksonville Native, Academy Talent Ethan Underwood to USL Championship Roster - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC at New York Cosmos: Saturday, 2PM - Brooklyn FC
- Preview: Battery Travel to Rhode Island for Wednesday Clash - Charleston Battery
- Sazerac Company Joins LouCity, Racing as Cornerstone Partner - Louisville City FC
- Miami FC Falls to Phoenix Rising FC at Pitbull Stadium - Miami FC
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Other Recent Phoenix Rising FC Stories
- Rising Forward Ihsan Sacko Named to Team of the Week 7
- Rising Sinks Miami FC 3-0 at Pitbull Stadium
- Phoenix Rising Acquires Forward Dominique Badji from D.C. United
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Miami FC
- Rising Suffers 2-0 Defeat to SJ Earthquakes in U.S. Open Cup