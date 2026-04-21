Match Preview: Brooklyn FC at New York Cosmos: Saturday, 2PM

Published on April 21, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, NY. - Brooklyn FC Men hit the road this Saturday, April 25 at 2:00 PM for a historic first-ever meeting with the New York Cosmos in USL Cup game.

While not a traditional rivalry, the matchup carries a unique storyline rooted in New York soccer history. The Cosmos, one of the most iconic clubs in American soccer, once played at Maimonides Park, the same venue Brooklyn FC now calls home. Saturday's clash represents a passing of the torch moment of sorts, as a new club faces one of the game's most storied names.

Brooklyn enters the contest in strong form following a dominant 3-0 win over Charleston Battery. Forward Jaden Servania opened the scoring, midfielder Stefan Stojanovic added another, and young striker Markus Anderson delivered a standout performance with one goal and two assists, driving the attack from start to finish.

The Cosmos, meanwhile, bring plenty of attacking quality despite sitting 8th in the table. Their offense has been powered by 25-year-old forward Ajmeer Spengler, who has been in red-hot form with five goals and three assists in just six games. Alongside him, 34-year-old Uruguayan veteran Sebastián Guenzatti adds experience and a clinical edge, already contributing two goals this season.

For Brooklyn FC, this fixture is an opportunity to continue building momentum, test themselves against a historic opponent, and mark their place in New York's evolving soccer landscape.

A first meeting, a shared history, and plenty to prove, Saturday's clash promises to be a compelling encounter.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from April 21, 2026

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