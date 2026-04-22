Hartford Athletic Signs Galen Flynn Through 2026 Season

Published on April 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic announced the signing of 24-year-old Galen Flynn to its roster full-time on Tuesday after the shifty defender played out his 25-day contract. The announcement comes ahead of Hartford's highly anticipated United Soccer League Cup matchup against Rhode Island FC on Saturday, April 25th.

Flynn has appeared in three contents for Athletic this season including starts in both U.S. Open Cup matches. Prior to the 2026 season in Hartford, the West Hartford, Connecticut native made stops at Fordham, Saint Louis, Clemson, and the University of South Carolina during his collegiate career.

Flynn's experience also includes time in USL League Two with the Ocean City Nor'easters where he earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2022.

"We are so happy to welcome Galen to the group. When local players succeed in the way that Galen has, it often means a little bit more to the club and the fans," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "Galen was given a few chances early in the year to show that he could add value to this group and he did just that. He will give us valuable cover in multiple positions of need and hopefully contribute more and more as the season goes on."

Flynn and the Boys in Green are set to host Rhode Island FC in a USL Cup matchup at Trinity Health Stadium on Saturday, April 25th. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







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