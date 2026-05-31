Hartford Athletic Battles New Mexico United to Scoreless Draw

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - In United Soccer League Championship action on Saturday night, Hartford Athletic battled with New Mexico United and came away with a point in a 0-0 draw despite a flurry of opportunities.

With the tie, Hartford Athletic earns a point and moves to 3-2-5. New Mexico United now holds a 4-4-2 overall mark in league play.

HOW IT HAPPENED.

In a quiet first half, both teams traded a shot on goal apiece, with Barry Coffey getting a grade-a try for Hartford in the 36th minute denied.

Athletic owned a 4-1 advantage in corner kicks in the first half and brought that momentum into the second half, resulting in a slew of chances. However, each chance was blocked defensively by New Mexico United until Andres Hernandez managed to nick a unsuccessful try on goal.

Each team finished the night with two shots on goal apiece while Hartford owned an 8-2 advantage in corner kicks. Antony Siaha finished the night with a two-save clean sheet, his fifth of the season.

NOTEWORTHY

Arturo Diz Pe surpassed the 15,000 career minutes played milestone in USL Championship action.

SERIES NOTES

Hartford leads all-time series, 2-1-2.

NEXT UP

Hartford Athletic travels to New York Cosmos on Saturday, June 6th, for their next Prinx Tires USL Cup matchup.

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2026

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