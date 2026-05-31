Switchbacks FC Earn Three Points on the Road against Oakland Roots SC

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Tyreek Magee on the field

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Tyreek Magee on the field(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned an impressive road victory over Oakland Roots SC, securing all three points while also keeping a clean sheet through a disciplined defensive performance.

The decisive moment came early in the match, just five minutes after kickoff. #37 Brennan Creek spotted an opportunity from near the center line and delivered a perfectly weighted pass. #20 Yosuke Hanya collected the ball and quickly drove forward into the box. As defenders converged, Hanya showed excellent awareness by slipping a pass into the path of #90 Khori Bennett.

Despite being closely marked and pressured from behind by Oakland defender #34 Mikey Edwards, Bennett remained composed. With little space to operate, he cleverly flicked the ball with the back of his foot, redirecting it past the goalkeeper and over the goal line for the match's only goal.

Following the breakthrough, Colorado Springs maintained an aggressive and organized approach on both sides of the ball. The Switchbacks generated consistent attacking pressure throughout the match, recording 13 total shots and showcasing efficiency in possession with a 78.6% passing accuracy rate. Their determination was equally evident in duels, as they won nine of their 12 tackles to disrupt Oakland's attacking rhythm. Defensively, the Switchbacks were able to limit Oakland's scoring opportunities, combining for seven interceptions and an impressive 23 clearances.

The Switchbacks now head back home to Weidner Field as they take on El Paso Locomotive presented by Weidner Apartment Homes on June 6 for the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website, HERE, for the latest news and information.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Colin Shutler (0) OAK: Kendall McIntosh (1)

Goals: COS: Bennett (A: Hanya) (5') OAK: N/A

YC: COS: N/A OAK: N/A

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2026

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