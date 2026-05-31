Locomotive Reduced to Nine Men in 4-1 Defeat to Lexington SC

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC fell 4-1 to Lexington SC at home on Saturday night, moving to 4-4-2 in regular season play.

Lexington struck first after a strong save inside the box led to an own goal. As Sebastian Mora Mora attempted to clear the rebound, his pass deflected off Álvaro Quezada and into the net. Locomotive pushed to regain control of the match, but their momentum was halted in the 29th minute when Diego Abitia was shown a straight red card.

Marcus Epps doubled the lead for Lexington in the final minutes of the opening half, slotting one past Mora Mora from just a few feet out.

The second half would be much of the same for El Paso, including seeing their side reduced to nine men after a second straight red card, this time shown to Robert Coronado. Just two minutes later, Lexington made it 3-0 after Phillip Goodrum made a run through the middle of the box and sent the ball across the line.

Tarik Scott closed out the match for Lexington, scoring their fourth goal of the night less than two minutes after being subbed on. Locomotive got one back in the final minutes as Rubio Rubín cashed in on a penalty kick, making the Lexington goalkeeper dive the wrong way.

Locomotive will be on the road for its next match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on June 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

ELP 1, LEX 4

Southwest University Park

ATTENDANCE: 5668

WEATHER: 87 degrees and sunny

MATCH NOTES

Rubio Rubín's goal in the final minutes of the match is his eighth of the regular season and puts him tied for first with Phoenix's Ihsan Sacko.

Lexington's first goal of the game came off a Locomotive own goal. This is the first time since October 26, 2024 at Pittsburg Riverhounds SC, that Locomotive scored on itself. The goal at Pittsburg was scored in the 19th minute by Ricky Ruiz.

With the two red cards tonight, Locomotive now has six red cards in all competitions this season, five of which were straight reds and four have been shown to El Paso in regular season matches. The last time Locomotive were shown two red cards in one match was on September 14, 2024, at Indy Eleven. Roberto Coronado and Miles Lyons were shown red cards right after another in extra time.

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - 89' Rubio Rubín

LEX - 9' Quezada (OG), 44' Marcus Epps, 64' Phillip Goodrum, 81' Tarik Scott

LINEUPS

ELP - (5-4-1) Sebastian Mora Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kofi Twumasi (Tony Alfaro 75'), Alvaro Quezada (Rubio Rubín 36') Robert Coronado, Eric Calvillo, Gabi Torres (Amando Moreno 45'), Alex Mendez (Danny Gomez 69'), Memo Diaz (Nico Cardona 69'), Diego Abitia

Subs Not Used: Abraham Romero, Kenny Hoban, Omar Mora

LEX - (4-2-3-1) Oliver Semmle, Joe Hafferty, Arturo Ordonez (Marqes Muir 85'), Kendall Burks, Xavier Zengue, Aaron Molloy, Blaine Ferri, Marcus Epps (Alfredo Midence 71'), Nick Firmino (Milo Yosef 85'), Latif Blessing (Tarik Scott 79'), Phillip Goodrum (Malik Henry-Scott 71')

Subs Not Used: Garrett Addams, Andrew Carborn, Trenton Kutch

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - 29' Diego Abitia (Red), 55' Kofi Twumasi (Yellow), 62' Robert Coronado (Red)

LEX - 70' Phillip Goodrum, 79' Arturo Ordonez

MATCH STATS: ELP | LEX

GOALS: 1|4

ASSISTS: 0|2

POSSESSION: 43|57

SHOTS: 7|22

SHOTS ON GOAL: 1|8

SAVES: 0|4

FOULS: 12|15

OFFSIDES: 1|1

CORNERS: 3|7







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2026

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