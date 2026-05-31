City Undone by Fast Start in 2-0 Defeat at Charleston
Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC News Release
Mount Pleasant, SC - Detroit City FC fell 2-0 to Charleston Battery Saturday night at Patriots Point after the hosts scored twice in the opening 16 minutes. Colton Swan opened the scoring in the 14th minute off an assist from Nathan Messer before setting up Langston Blackstock for Charleston's second in the 16th minute.
Le Rouge responded with stretches of possession and pressure, finishing with 50.6 percent of the ball, 119 passes in the final third, and six corner kicks, but they were unable to break through. Tommy Silva, Callum Montgomery, Ryan Williams, and Kobe Hernández-Foster each recorded a shot on target, while Hernández-Foster created a team-high two chances and attempted 11 crosses. Carlos Herrera made four saves to keep Detroit within reach after the early deficit.
Detroit City FC's Starting XI
Carlos Herrera, Tommy Silva (Stanley), Callum Montgomery, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Haruki Yamazaki, Ates Diouf (Williams), Ryan Williams (Diop), Kobe Hernández-Foster, Maxi Rodriguez (Morris), Alexander Dalou (Mentzingen), Darren Smith.
Detroit City FC Substitutes
Ben Morris (36' Rodriguez), Aedan Stanley (45' Silva), Abdoulaye Diop (63' Williams), Rafa Mentzingen (63' Dalou), Rhys Williams (77' Diouf.)
Up Next
Detroit City returns home to face Lexington SC on Saturday, June 6, at Keyworth Stadium. Tickets are still available.
For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.
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Detroit City vs. the Charleston Battery
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