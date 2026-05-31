Strong Defensive Effort Earns Road Point for FC Tulsa

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







LAS VEGAS, Nevada - FC Tulsa extended its league unbeaten streak to five on Saturday night in a scoreless draw against Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field.

Neither side created many attacking chances in the first half as both defenses sniffed out any threats. The best chance came from defender Ian Carlo Souza Daniel in the middle of the box in the 40th minute, but the shot was sent straight at the keeper.

Things picked up a bit in the second half with substitutions from both clubs livening the match. Despite the Lights recording nine of their 11 shots in the frame, none of them could beat goalkeeper Alex Tambakis who recorded his third consecutive shutout across all competitions as Tulsa has held opponents scoreless over its last 335 minutes played.

Tambakis earned his 61st clean sheet in the USL Championship tying the league record held by Sacramento Republic FC's Danny Vitiello. Defender Grant Robinson also made his first start for FC Tulsa and aided that effort.

Tonight's result lifts FC Tulsa to third in the Western Conference standings as the club continues to round into form as the summer months near. The seven-match unbeaten streak across all competitions is tied for the third longest in club history for the Black and Gold.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, June 6 as it takes on San Antonio FC at 7:30 p.m. for the top spot in Group 3 of the USL Cup. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON - MATCH SUMMARY

Las Vegas Lights FC 0:0 FC Tulsa | Cashman Field | Saturday, May 30, 2026

MATCH STATS | MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING

N/A

MISCONDUCT

TUL - Alonzo Clarke (Yellow) 68'

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa (4-3-3) - Alexander Tambakis; Lamar Batista, Alonzo Clarke, Ian (Giordano Colli 60'); Grant Robinson (Harvey St Clair 88'), Jeorgio Kocevski, Jamie Webber, Lucas Stauffer-C; Bruno Lapa, Nelson Pierre (Remi Cabral 60'), Bailey Sparks (Raheem Somersall 82')

Subs Not Used: Dane Jacomen, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Zion Siranga

Las Vegas Lights FC (4-2-3-1) - Mason Stajduhar; Themi Antonoglou, Aarón Guillén, Nate Jones, Blake Pope; Oalex Anderson (Abraham Okyere 66'), Kyle Scott (Carson Locker 78'); Marc Ybarra, Christian Pinzón (Ben Mines 88'), Johnny Rodriguez; Manuel Arteaga (Giorgio Probo 78')

Subs Not Used: Charlie Lanphier, Nighte Pickering, Ben Ofeimu

MATCH STATS: TUL | LV

GOALS: 0|0

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSSESSION: 37|63

SHOTS: 10|11

SHOTS ON GOAL: 2|3

SAVES: 3|2

FOULS: 17|14

OFFSIDES: 0|2

CORNERS: 3|2







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2026

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