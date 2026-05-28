FC Tulsa Announces Merchandise Partnership with Mythic Press

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa announced today its partnership with Mythic Press, Tulsa's premier merchandise partner. The agreement is set to be a vital collaboration that will provide giveaway tees and custom merchandise in 2026.

Since its inception in 2015, Mythic Press has specialized in premium screen printing, embroidery and custom apparel solutions to elevate brands across Tulsa. With the help of their state-of-the-art production facility, they have integrated themselves into the local community fabric while supporting initiatives that enrich and strengthen the city's vibrant culture.

"Mythic Press has long been one of Tulsa's most creative and reliable merchandise providers," Victor Schwanke, FC Tulsa VP of Marketing, said. "FC Tulsa is thrilled to partner with such an iconic Tulsa brand, and we can't wait to work together to continue to deliver merchandise that reflects the spirit of this city, excites fans and unites community, sport and art."

This partnership with Mythic Press further establishes FC Tulsa's mission to not only support a winning product on the pitch but also be a brand that Tulsans are proud to represent off of it.

"FC Tulsa has always represented more than soccer," Cole Cunningham, Mythic Press Owner, said. "It's a reflection of Tulsa's momentum, creativity and community spirit. We're honored to partner with FC Tulsa once again after helping support the club's rebrand in 2019 and for several seasons following. Watching the organization continue to grow and invest in the city makes this renewed partnership especially meaningful for our team."

For more information about Mythic Press, visit mythic.press. To check out new FC Tulsa merchandise in the team shop, visit shop.fctulsa.com.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, June 6 as it takes on San Antonio FC at 7:30 p.m. for the top spot in Group 3 of the USL Cup. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on My41 and streamed on ESPN+.







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