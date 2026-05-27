Loudoun United FC Announces Partnership with MosquitoNix® for the 2026 Season

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC has announced a new partnership with MosquitoNix®, welcoming the locally-owned mosquito control company as an Official Partner for the 2026 USL Championship season.

The partnership brings together two brands deeply connected to outdoor living, local families, and the energy that makes Northern Virginia summers special. The Loudoun County MosquitoNix® franchise, which is locally operated and veteran owned, specializes in professionally-installed automatic misting systems designed to create a nearly invisible barrier against mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, spiders, flies, and other biting insects. Built to blend seamlessly into your landscape, the system helps homeowners reclaim patios, pools, backyards, and outdoor gathering spaces.

MosquitoNix® is proud to use 100% botanical treatment options that are pet, pollinator, people, and planet friendly when used as directed.

Local owner Bill Taylor said partnering with Loudoun United was an easy decision because of the club's strong connection to local families and the outdoor lifestyle that defines so much of life in Northern Virginia.

"Northern Virginia has such a strong outdoor culture," Taylor said. "Whether it's youth sports, neighborhood cookouts, evenings on the patio, or simply spending time together outside, people here genuinely value outdoor living. We love being part of an organization that helps families make the most of those moments."

Taylor added that Loudoun United's focus on community involvement and family experiences made the partnership feel like a natural fit.

"This club has become an important part of the community," he said. "There's a real connection between outdoor living, youth athletics, and bringing families together, and we're excited to support that."

Through the partnership, MosquitoNix® will support fan experiences, community initiatives, and events throughout the 2026 season while continuing to build awareness around outdoor comfort solutions for homeowners across Loudoun County and the surrounding region.







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