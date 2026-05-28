Sporting JAX Men Earn Point in Exciting Duel against San Antonio

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







The Sporting JAX men's team battled against San Antonio FC in a high-scoring showdown on Wednesday that ended in a draw, 4-4.

An Electric Start

San Antonio FC may have entered the match atop the Western Conference, but it was Sporting JAX that struck first in the match's early moments. A great turn and an even better run by Rafferty Pedder allowed the midfielder to assist Emil Jääskeläinen, whose shot found the back of the net just six minutes in.

"The first half was the best we've been all season," Jääskeläinen said. "I know when I watch back, especially in the first half, there were some really, really good moments, and it shows the potential that we have."

Sadlier at the Spot

Already leading, Sporting JAX kept it going offensively. A run into the box by defender Tyshawn Rose drew a San Antonio foul, awarding the home side a penalty kick and a chance to double its lead. Captain Kieran Sadlier stood at the spot, calmly sending the ball past San Antonio goalkeeper Richard Sanchez to extend the advantage.

Fans were treated to a déjà vu moment of sorts just before halftime when midfielder Rafferty Pedder drew another foul in the box by the visitors. Once again, Sadlier took the penalty kick, firing it through to the right to grow the Jacksonville lead to 3-0.

Finishing Strong

San Antonio FC didn't go away easily, fighting back to even the match and eventually take the lead late in the second half. With less than 15 minutes of regulation remaining, Sporting JAX had to find a goal to equalize.

In the 89th minute, it arrived off the foot of Pedder, who received a stellar cross from defender Dida Armstrong. Pedder's strike, his second goal contribution of the evening, leveled the match and brought the fans to their feet. The match came to a close, 4-4, and saw Sporting JAX earn a point in the standings.

"That's the good thing about football, there is always another game to correct it," Sadlier said. "We did get a point, that is a positive."

Looking Ahead

Sporting JAX will be back in action once again this weekend, taking on Brooklyn FC at Hodges Stadium on Sunday at 2 p.m. This will serve as the first of three battles between 2026's USL Championship expansion clubs.

While Wednesday's match did yield Sporting JAX a point, head coach Liam Fox and his squad are looking forward to Sunday as an opportunity for more.

"There's always the next game, there's always the next challenge, there's always the next opponent," Fox said. "That's the mindset that we're looking for."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 27, 2026

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