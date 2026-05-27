Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs. Sacramento Republic FC

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising FC returns to 38th and Washington to celebrate International Night, hosting Sacramento Republic FC for its first 7:30 p.m. (PT) home kickoff of 2026 on Saturday, May 30, at Phoenix Rising Stadium. The match will air on AZFS, ESPN+, Rising Radio (English) and 90MasRising (Spanish).

Rising enters the weekend looking to respond after a road loss to the unbeaten Tampa Bay Rowdies, aiming to flip the script back in front of its home crowd and bounce back from its first league defeat since April 4. In the Western Conference standings, Sacramento Republic and Rising sit level on 13 points, with the visitors in 6th place, just ahead of Rising in 7th, adding even more weight to a tightly contested matchup where movement feels inevitable once the final whistle blows.

"We just need to reset," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "Bring what makes us special in front of our home crowd. That's intensity, playing on the front foot from minute one and playing football the way we know we can."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION -

WHAT: Phoenix Rising vs Sacramento Republic FC

WHEN: Saturday, May 30 (7:30 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Stadium

HOW TO WATCH: AZFS, ESPN+, Rising Radio (English), 90MasRising

UNDEFEATED AT HOME

After its road trip to St. Petersburg, Florida, last weekend, Rising returns to 38th and Washington looking to bounce back and continue building momentum in front of its home crowd. Rising has played some of its most competitive soccer at home this season and enters the weekend with a win and three draws at Phoenix Rising Stadium in regular season play.

The club's most recent match at home came in the Prinx Tires Cup against Orange County SC, where Rising earned a 2-1 victory in front of its home fans, with defender Eziah Ramirez delivering the game-winning goal late in the match. Additionally, the club has taken a result in six of its seven home matches in 2026 across all competitions.

"The will to prepare is where you're going to make the difference," Kah said. "And everybody has the will to show up or do anything, but the will in the preparation, it's key to the response that we're going to give ourselves as well to the fans and to the club."

LOOKING TO BOUNCE BACK

The last time Rising dropped a game in league play came against this very same Sacramento side. Back on April 4, Rising fell 2-0 to the California side at Heart Health Park. Sacramento scored twice in the opening half, while Rising controlled much of the possession and created chances late but couldn't find a breakthrough.

Now back at home, Rising looks to earn its first result against Sacramento this season and continue climbing the Western Conference standings. The clubs have faced off regularly since 2014, with Phoenix holding a 7-9-11 record against Sacramento across all competitions.

"Last time we went (to Sacramento) it was a decent game, a slow start for us but we made our way back into the game," forward Damián Rivera said. "I think this week, if we stay focused for 90 minutes from minute one to minute 90 and have the fans behind us, we'll get the three points."

HOSTING SAC

Sacramento Republic FC enters Saturday currently 3-2-4, but has struggled away from home with a 0-1-3 mark on the road. Midfielder Michelle Benítez leads the club with three goals this season, while goalkeeper Daniel Vitiello has recorded three clean sheets.

Sacramento is coming off a 2-1 loss to San Antonio FC, though 20-year-old Aaron Essel earned recognition this week after being named to the USL Championship Rising Stars Team of the Week for Week 12.

"Saturday is like every football game, you get a new opportunity, which we shouldn't take for granted because you don't often get second opportunities in life," Kah said. "In our sport, we do get opportunities and that's something we're going to take on Saturday, that opportunity to redeem ourselves."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 27, 2026

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