Suite Selection for Republic FC's New Downtown Stadium Begins Today

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







SACRAMENTO, CA - As construction crews advance important infrastructure work, Republic FC is launching a new, elevated matchday experience, marking a new era of premium offerings in Sacramento sports and entertainment hospitality. Republic FC's new downtown home will feature two new suite types - 12 Field Suites and 15 Executive Suites - adding to the world-class venue set to open in 2028. Current Members, along with Suite depositors will have the first opportunity to select a suite, but fans can also sign-up to learn more about the club's new premium seating options. Visit RepublicStadium.com to place a deposit and set an appointment to learn more about the suite products that are now available.

"Sacramento's world-class venue is coming to life, and these suites represent our vision for what premium truly means in this market. We've designed a hospitality and benefits package that we believe will stand among the best in American soccer - but more importantly, it will feel distinctly Sacramento," said Republic FC President & General Manager Tim Holt. "Whether you're a business looking to entertain clients, a family wanting to create lasting memories, or a group looking for the ultimate matchday outing, we've built something special for each experience."

Designed by celebrated premium experience designer Edith Ponciano of EP Atelier - whose portfolio includes BMO Stadium, Chase Center Arena, Q2 Stadium, and Snapdragon Stadium - the suites draw deep inspiration from Sacramento's distinctive architectural character and the warmth of its finest neighborhoods. The interior design of the suites, clubs and additional social spaces will complement the overall venue architecture and fan first design elements crafted by MANICA - leading sports architecture firm that recently opened Inter Miami CF's venue, NU Stadium.

"Sacramento has a unique elegance expressed through the region's homes, restaurants, and architecture," said Edith Ponciano of EP Atelier. "Our goal has been to create spaces that honor Sacramento's timeless character while offering an elevated sense of comfort, creating environments that feel warm, inviting, and residential in nature rather than traditionally sports-inspired. These suites are designed to feel equally suited for game day and everyday moments beyond the stadium."

The suites are inspired by Sacramento itself. Each space is designed to feel warm, welcoming, and familiar, drawing from the homes and neighborhoods that define our region. Classic entryways, outdoor patios, shared spaces to gather and celebrate, and the best seats in the house with elegant touches to showcase the core spirit of Sacramento through elevated design.

The Field Suite at Republic FC's new stadium is a first-of-its-kind premium group experience in Sacramento - an indoor/outdoor, climate-controlled suite for private group gatherings and celebrations, positioned on the West touchline. Completely covered and fully all-inclusive, it places guests at the heart of the action for sports and entertainment events. The twelve suites will offer all-inclusive food and beverage programming, seating for twelve guests and spacious 24-inch seating and coveted field-level access, ensuring an intimate and luxurious view of the action.

Perched above the action, the Executive Suites at Republic FC's new stadium delivers a refined, home-inspired premium experience for guests, clients, friends, and families. Sightlines connect guests to every event, while refined interiors - featuring welcoming sitting spaces, shared dining areas, and seamless indoor/outdoor flow - evoke the elegance of Sacramento's finest homes. The fifteen elevated suites will feature all-inclusive food and beverage service, room for twelve guests with the option for four additional tickets, and generous 24-inch-wide theater-style seats, creating a premium setting with exceptional sightlines and a more private, upscale experience.

Suite holders will enjoy an unparalleled matchday experience, beginning with dedicated concierge hospitality service and access to premium parking upon arrival. Inside, guests are treated to all-inclusive food and beverage programming and exclusive access to the premium club and social spaces in the West Tower. Beyond matchday, suite holders can take full advantage of their investment year-round. Suites are available for private use on non-match and non-event days, supported by concierge event service to seamlessly arrange access to the venue's various club and social spaces for corporate gatherings or private celebrations. Packages are also available for additional stadium events, including concerts and other year-round events.

For more information, visit RepublicStadium.com to learn more about the suites, place a deposit, and book an appointment with a representative. Republic Stadium is set to open in 2028 as the largest professional sports and entertainment venue in the region. Later this year, the club will open a stadium experience center where Season Ticket Members and depositors will be among the first to check out the features and amenities of the stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.