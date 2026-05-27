Okello Earns International Call-Up with Uganda

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Kampala, Uganda - Indy Eleven midfielder Noble Okello has been called up to the Uganda National Team for two international friendlies in the next two weeks in Marrakech, Morocco.

Uganda will play Tanzania on Fri. June 5, before taking on Madagascar on Mon. June 8 as preparations continue for upcoming international assignments that will lead to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 to be co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. The matches will provide the technical team with an opportunity to further assess the squad and build competitiveness ahead of AFCON 2027 Qualifiers and future CAF and FIFA competitions. Further details regarding kick-off times and venues will be announced.

The 6'5 Okello is a Toronto native who earned two caps for the Canadian National Team, making his international debut in a friendly vs. Barbados in January 2020. He played for Canada's U17, U20, and U21 youth national teams, and he was named to the U23 provisional roster for 2020 Concacaf Olympic Qualifying.

The 25-year-old Okello is in his first season with Indy Eleven, signing on Jan. 15, 2026. He made an immediate impact with two goals in three matches in a span of 11 days in March. Okello scored his first Indy Eleven goal on a header from Alejandro Mitrano in the U.S. Open Cup vs. Des Moines Menace on March 17. He recorded his first Boys in Blue USL Championship goal with a left-footed finish off a Cam Lindley cross at Hartford Athletic on March 28. Okello has started eight matches in USL-C play, ranking third on the team in shots (11) and aerial duels won (25), and sixth in duels won (37).

Okello started 22 of 24 games for Phoenix Rising FC in the USL-C last season, helping the club advance to the Western Conference Semifinals. He scored two header goals in 2025, including the game winner at Las Vegas Lights on May 28. Okello also scored at El Paso Locomotive on March 15, and he recorded an assist in a win vs. Orange County SC on June 7.

In his second full season in the USL-C, Okello finished third on the team in aerial duels won (45), fourth in chances created (13), interceptions (18) and tackles won (19), fifth in blocks (8), and seventh in duels won (78).

Okello returned to the USL after playing in MLS NEXT Pro for Atlanta United 2 in 2024. He started 25 of 26 games that season, scoring three goals and recording two assists with 17 key passes, 14 shots on target, nine fouls won, and 15 clearances.

After trials with MLS teams LA Galaxy and New England Revolution in 2023, Okello helped New England Revolution II advance to the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Final for the first time in club history. He started five of 10 matches, scoring a goal and adding three key passes, three fouls won, and three clearances.

Okello signed his first pro contract in 2017 as a 17-year-old with Toronto FC II in the USL. After training with the Toronto FC First Team in the 2018 preseason, Okello made his USL debut with TFC II, starting 16 of 22 games with eight chances created (one assist), 10 fouls won, 87 duels won, 34 aerial duels won, 35 interceptions, 30 clearances, 25 tackles won, and seven blocks.

In 2019, Okello signed a first-team contract with Toronto FC in MLS, making his debut vs. Ottawa Fury in the 2019 Canadian Championship semi-finals. He made his MLS debut in 2020 against the New England Revolution. In September 2020, Okello was loaned to Danish 1st Division club HB Køge. In his debut, he scored a goal from more than 35 yards out.

In 2021 for Toronto FC, Okello made 10 starts in 14 matches with 854 minutes, recording 21 aerial duels, nine clearances, three key passes, an assist (on a Jozy Altidore goal), and four fouls won. In 2022, Okello made four starts in eight games and 349 minutes, recording four fouls won, two key passes, 12 aerial duels, and seven clearances.

As a youth, Okello was a soccer teammate of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard at Toronto FC Academy.

Okello joins Boys in Blue teammate Anthony Herbert (Trinidad & Tobago) as international call-ups in the June FIFA window.

Indy Eleven looks to extend its eight-game (7-0-1) home unbeaten streak that dates back to last season on Saturday when it hosts Eastern Conference opponent Rhode Island FC at Carroll Stadium at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $14 online and fans can add an Indy Eleven Pride Knit Scarf at checkout for $20. For this match only, Desnuda Tequila Deck tickets are $29.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 27, 2026

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