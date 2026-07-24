Support Indy Eleven Foundation Through 50/50 Raffle During Home Games

Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Help the Indy Eleven Soccer Foundation support our community while taking a shot at a big win with the Indy Eleven 50/50 Raffle at all Boys in Blue home games the rest of the season, starting with tomorrow's 7 p.m. match vs. Loudoun United at Carroll Stadium.

Each 50/50 Raffle opens 24 hours before kickoff and is active through the 75th minute. The winning number will be announced after the match on Indy Eleven social media and the TV Post-Game Show.

"We are excited to generate funds to help make an impact on the young people of Indiana through the Indy Eleven Soccer Foundation," said Indy Eleven CEO and Foundation President Greg Stremlaw.

Purchase tickets online at IndyEleven5050.com, by scanning one of the QR codes throughout Carroll Stadium, or from a 50/50 Seller at the game and in the Fun Zone. Half of the proceeds go to the winner, while the other half supports impactful community initiatives through the Indy Eleven Soccer Foundation.

Fans can also donate to the Indy Eleven Soccer Foundation online.

The Indy Eleven Foundation mission is to provide youth with positive experiences by supporting educational, soccer and other athletic programs and facilities to promote healthy lifestyles and character development in underserved communities.

The Foundation awards grants in the range of $2,500 to $10,000 to organizations, projects, and initiatives that support the mission and vision of the Foundation. Grants have been awarded to Indianapolis Public Schools, the Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center, and Brookside Community Center to assist in the purchase of soccer equipment for development of after-school programs.

Grants have also been awarded to support and assist in the development of Futsal; a form of soccer played on a smaller court where space is limited and full-sized soccer fields are not feasible. These grants have been awarded to Arsenal Technical H.S., Rhodius Park, and the Enlace Academy.

The Foundation has provided in-kind contributions and support to youth soccer organizations through the donation of soccer shirts and assistance with youth soccer events.

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