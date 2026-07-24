Hartford Athletic Looks to Bounce Back at Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday

Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







PHOENIX, Ariz. - Hartford Athletic continues their road trip in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, July 25th as they visit Phoenix Rising FC for a United Soccer League Championship bout. Kickoff is slated for 10:30 p.m.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. PHOENIX RISING FC

WHEN: Saturday, July 25th, 10:30 p.m.

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix, AZ

HOW TO WATCH: The WAX, WFSB.com, ESPN+

OVERCOMING ADVERSITY

Athletic still sits close to the Eastern Conference's playoff picture, holding a 4-4-7 (W-L-D) overall record in league action. However, they haven't claimed a full three points in a USL Championship match since June 13, scoring just two goals over a four-match span since then. The road doesn't get any easier for Hartford, as they must resolve their scoring woes while battling the reality of rolling out a different starting eleven nearly every match. Saturday's match will be a good test for Athletic's depth.

SCOUTING REPORT

Phoenix Rising FC enters Saturday's contest sporting a 5-6-5 overall mark in USL Championship action, good for ninth place in the Western Conference. The hosts arrive at Saturday's matchup following an exciting 3-2 victory over Monterey Bay FC last time out; however, they dropped their three prior matches, having been outscored 9-5 in that span. Ihsan Sacko sits fifth in the league with nine goals in 16 appearances, leading Phoenix Rising FC in both goals and assists.

BEFORE THE HUDDLE

"All of these away games are opportunities for us try new things and fine tune the things that we are doing well," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "Obviously with eight or nine regular starters out, it creates huge opportunities for others to show that they can play big roles when we are closer to full strength. We obviously aren't creating enough clear goal scoring opportunities and that will be a focus for us this week."

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, Tik Tok, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







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