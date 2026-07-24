Michael Adedokun Loaned to Hartford Athletic

Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Lexington Sporting Club has loaned forward Michael Adedokun to Hartford Athletic for the remainder of the 2026 USL Championship season.

Adedokun appeared nine times for LSC in 2026, starting four matches and logging one assist.

Lexington wishes Michael the best during his time in Hartford.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.