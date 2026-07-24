Michael Adedokun Loaned to Hartford Athletic
Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
HARTFORD, Conn. - Lexington Sporting Club has loaned forward Michael Adedokun to Hartford Athletic for the remainder of the 2026 USL Championship season.
Adedokun appeared nine times for LSC in 2026, starting four matches and logging one assist.
Lexington wishes Michael the best during his time in Hartford.
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