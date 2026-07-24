Rhode Island FC Travels to Defending League Champions Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Tomorrow
Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
Rhode Island FC travels to F.N.B. Stadium to take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in Week 21 of the 2026 USL Championship season.
WHO
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Rhode Island FC
WHEN
Saturday, July 25
7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
F.N.B. Stadium
510 W. Station Square Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
BROADCAST
NESN+, ESPN Select
RADIO
790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)
DIGITAL
WPRI 12+ Streaming App
GAME PREVIEW
After a magical run to its first-ever USL Championship title last season, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC currently sits fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 7W-6L-2T record. Despite recent defeats against 11th-place Brooklyn FC (2-0, July 4) and last-place Sporting Club Jacksonville (2-1, July 15), the defending champions rebounded with a statement victory last time out on July 18. Pittsburgh welcomed the back-to-back Players' Shield winners, Louisville City FC, to F.N.B Stadium for a nationally-televised clash on CBS, and came away with a historic 3-1 win after Trevor Amann recorded the fastest hat-trick in league history in just 3:27. Pittsburgh enters the weekend just one point removed from a home playoff position, and will look to jump into the top four with a second-straight result vs. Rhode Island FC.
Rhode Island FC also picked up a vital win last time out, taking down regional rival Hartford Athletic 1-0 in a huge derby win. Frank Nodarse's 20th-minute goal complemented a dominant performance in the final third, while RIFC's defensive unit prevented Hartford from registering a single shot on target in its seventh shutout of the season. The win saw RIFC leapfrog Hartford into the eighth and final playoff position, bringing it within five points of the top four. A second-straight win on Saturday against the fifth-place 'Hounds could bring the Ocean State club within two points of the top four, and close the gap vs. its Eastern Conference rivals.
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