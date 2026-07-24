Birmingham Legion FC's Soccer in Shelby County Match Postponed to Saturday, July 25 at 6 p.m.

Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Due to inclement weather, Birmingham Legion FC's "Soccer in Shelby County" match, presented by Coca-Cola United, originally scheduled for Friday night has been postponed.

The match will now take place on Saturday, July 25, 2026, at 6 p.m. at Dunnavant Valley Fields, adjacent to the Legion Practice Facility in Shelby County.

With severe weather expected in the area, the club determined that rescheduling the match was the most responsible course of action to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all fans, players, staff and event personnel.

All tickets purchased for the original match date will remain valid for the rescheduled match. No action is required from existing ticket holders.

WHAT: Birmingham Legion FC "Soccer in Shelby County" Match, presented by Coca-Cola United

UPDATED DATE AND TIME: Saturday, July 25, 2026 6 p.m.

WHERE: Dunnavant Valley Fields 19220 US-280 Birmingham, AL 35242

WEATHER UPDATE: The match was postponed from Friday, July 24 due to inclement weather. The decision was made to protect the safety of fans, players, staff and event personnel and to ensure the match can take place in the safest possible environment.







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