New Mexico United-Birmingham Legion Match Postponed until Tomorrow

Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Birmingham AL - New Mexico United's match against Birmingham Legion has been postponed till tomorrow July 25th at 5 PM MDT due to weather in Alabama. The match will still take place at Dunnavant Valley Fields, adjacent to the Legion Practice Facility in Shelby County.

"With severe weather expected in the area, the club determined that rescheduling the match was the most responsible course of action to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all fans, players, staff and event personnel." Legion said in a statement.

All tickets purchased for the original match date will remain valid for the rescheduled match. No action is required from existing ticket holders.







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