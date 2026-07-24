Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Lexington SC - Saturday, July 25 - 7:30 p.m.
Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. All FC Tulsa tickets are digital in the SeatGeek app. Have your tickets ready to scan upon arrival.
MATCHDAY TIMELINE
Box Office Opens: 5:30 p.m.
STM Early Entry: 6:20 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:30 p.m.
Warm-Ups: 6:45 p.m.
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
MATCH PREVIEW
FC Tulsa welcomes in attacking-minded El Paso Locomotive FC to kick off the second half of the season. The Scissortails were victorious in El Paso back in April and will look to secure their first home win in this series.
PROMOTIONS
Christmas in July: Promotional highlights of Saturday's match include an FC Tulsa ugly Christmas sweater shirt giveaway designed by Mythic Press for the first 1,000 fans at the gate. Fans can also donate new toys at the Tulsa World gate to receive a raffle ticket for a match-worn 2025 USL Championship Final jersey. On the concourse, fans can meet Santa Claus, enjoy Christmas-themed face painting and balloon animals and design an ornament. After the match, autographs from the team will occur at field level.
STORY OF THE WEEK
FC Tulsa signed Guatemalan forward Arquímides "Quimi" Ordóñez this week to help bolster the Scissortail attack. The 22-year-old arrives in Oklahoma after starting 2026 with Loudoun United FC where he ranked second for the club with three goals. He has experience in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, MLS and Europe.
MATCH UPDATES
Stay tuned to our X/Twitter feed for live match updates. Visit the USL Championship Match Center for live stats.
PARKING
Make your matchday easy and buy pre-paid parking at the BOK Lot, just steps from ONEOK Field! The BOK Lot address is 208 E Archer, Tulsa, OK 74103.
$8 Pre-Paid Parking | $12 Day-Of Parking
PROHIBITED ITEMS
Lawn chairs, soccer balls, bookbags & umbrellas are not allowed into ONEOK Field. No outside food or drinks allowed. View the full list here.
PLAYER AUTOGRAPHS
Stick around after the final whistle for autographs from the players at the field level!
PRE-MATCH SOCIAL
FC Tulsa's supporter group is throwing a pre-match Christmas tailgate at the corner of Archer and Elgin at 4:30 PM - all are welcome! Memberships will be available for purchase with members enjoying free food and drinks. Fun's guaranteed!
TEAM SHOP
Gear up for matchday by checking out our team shop.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 24, 2026
- Rhode Island FC Travels to Defending League Champions Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Tomorrow - Rhode Island FC
- Roots Back Home for Rivalry Matchup Versus Sacramento Republic FC - Oakland Roots SC
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Lexington SC - Saturday, July 25 - 7:30 p.m. - FC Tulsa
- Birmingham Legion FC's Soccer in Shelby County Match Postponed to Saturday, July 25 at 6 p.m. - Birmingham Legion FC
- New Mexico United-Birmingham Legion Match Postponed until Tomorrow - New Mexico United
- Midfielder Luís Felipe out for Season Following Successful ACL Surgery - Lexington SC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Trinidad and Tobago in Friendly - Louisville City FC
- FC Tulsa Aim to Carry Momentum into Clash against Lexington SC - FC Tulsa
- Michael Adedokun Loaned to Hartford Athletic - Lexington SC
- Locomotive Set for First-Ever Meeting with Sporting JAX - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Brooklyn FC's Spread the Love Program Hits Milestone in Push to Distribute 10,000 Tickets to Underserved Communities in Brooklyn - Brooklyn FC
- FC Tulsa Sign Guatemalan Forward Arquímides Ordóñez - FC Tulsa
- Hartford Athletic Picks up Adedokun on Loan from Lexington SC - Hartford Athletic
- Support Indy Eleven Foundation Through 50/50 Raffle During Home Games - Indy Eleven
- Hartford Athletic Looks to Bounce Back at Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday - Hartford Athletic
- A Trip to the Sooner State Awaits Red-Hot Lexington Saturday Night against FC Tulsa - Lexington SC
- Preview: Rowdies at Miami - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Lexington SC - Saturday, July 25 - 7:30 p.m.
- FC Tulsa Aim to Carry Momentum into Clash against Lexington SC
- FC Tulsa Sign Guatemalan Forward Arquímides Ordóñez
- FC Tulsa Launches 'Christmas in July' for July 25 Match
- Lamar Batista, Jamie Webber Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 19/20