Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Lexington SC - Saturday, July 25 - 7:30 p.m.

Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. All FC Tulsa tickets are digital in the SeatGeek app. Have your tickets ready to scan upon arrival.

MATCHDAY TIMELINE

Box Office Opens: 5:30 p.m.

STM Early Entry: 6:20 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:30 p.m.

Warm-Ups: 6:45 p.m.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

MATCH PREVIEW

FC Tulsa welcomes in attacking-minded El Paso Locomotive FC to kick off the second half of the season. The Scissortails were victorious in El Paso back in April and will look to secure their first home win in this series.

PROMOTIONS

Christmas in July: Promotional highlights of Saturday's match include an FC Tulsa ugly Christmas sweater shirt giveaway designed by Mythic Press for the first 1,000 fans at the gate. Fans can also donate new toys at the Tulsa World gate to receive a raffle ticket for a match-worn 2025 USL Championship Final jersey. On the concourse, fans can meet Santa Claus, enjoy Christmas-themed face painting and balloon animals and design an ornament. After the match, autographs from the team will occur at field level.

STORY OF THE WEEK

FC Tulsa signed Guatemalan forward Arquímides "Quimi" Ordóñez this week to help bolster the Scissortail attack. The 22-year-old arrives in Oklahoma after starting 2026 with Loudoun United FC where he ranked second for the club with three goals. He has experience in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, MLS and Europe.

MATCH UPDATES

Stay tuned to our X/Twitter feed for live match updates. Visit the USL Championship Match Center for live stats.

PARKING

Make your matchday easy and buy pre-paid parking at the BOK Lot, just steps from ONEOK Field! The BOK Lot address is 208 E Archer, Tulsa, OK 74103.

$8 Pre-Paid Parking | $12 Day-Of Parking

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Lawn chairs, soccer balls, bookbags & umbrellas are not allowed into ONEOK Field. No outside food or drinks allowed. View the full list here.

PLAYER AUTOGRAPHS

Stick around after the final whistle for autographs from the players at the field level!

PRE-MATCH SOCIAL

FC Tulsa's supporter group is throwing a pre-match Christmas tailgate at the corner of Archer and Elgin at 4:30 PM - all are welcome! Memberships will be available for purchase with members enjoying free food and drinks. Fun's guaranteed!

TEAM SHOP

Gear up for matchday by checking out our team shop.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.