FC Tulsa Sign Guatemalan Forward Arquímides Ordóñez

Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa announced today that it has signed forward Arquímides "Quimi" Ordóñez for the rest of the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval. He will be available for selection on Saturday, July 25 against Lexington SC.

"We're delighted to welcome Quimi to Tulsa," said General Manager and Sporting Director Caleb Sewell. "We are getting someone that knows the league and knows how to find the back of the net. He is very determined to make an immediate impact, and that fits with the DNA of our group. We look forward to Quimi helping us through the second part of the season."

Ordóñez arrives in Oklahoma after spending the last year with Loudoun United FC. In 2026, he ranked second for the club in goals (3) and shots (21) and third in chances created (10) and duels (116) in the regular season. Across 29 total matches, he tallied seven goals primarily as a substitute.

Prior to this, the 22-year-old played at various levels for his hometown club, FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer. The Guatemalan forward made 20 appearances in MLS and 24 in MLS Next Pro with his most productive stint coming in 2023 with FC Cincinnati 2 where he found the back of the net nine times in 11 matches to go with three assists. His last two years were spent on loan in Europe, where he played in Sweden and Moldova totaling ten goals in 37 appearances between both stops.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ordóñez spent time in the youth academies for Columbus Crew SC and FC Cincinnati. At the international level, he featured for the Guatemalan U-20 National Team and starred at the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship, earning a Best XI nod with five goals in six contests. He has since recorded 15 caps for the senior national team and has posted a goal and two assists, including one in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup against the United States in the semifinal.

2026 FC Tulsa Roster (as of July 24, 2026):

Goalkeeper (4): Noah Adams*, Triston Henry, Dane Jacomen, Alexander Tambakis

Defender (9): Lamar Batista, Ian Carlo Souza Daniel, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Alonzo Clarke, Owen Damm, Delentz Pierre, Grant Robinson, Joel Sangwa^, Lucas Stauffer, Harvey St Clair

Midfielder (7): Marcos Cerato, Giordano Colli, Boubacar Diallo, Jeorgio Kocevski, Zion Siranga*, Bailey Sparks, Jamie Webber

Forward (7): Remi Cabral, Logan Dorsey, Kalil ElMedkhar, Bruno Lapa, Stefan Lukic, Arquímides Ordóñez, Nelson Pierre

*USL Academy signing | ^25-Day contract

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, July 25 as it takes on Lexington SC at 7:30 p.m. in a Western Conference clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Tulsa CW and streamed on ESPN+.







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