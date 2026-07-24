Roots Back Home for Rivalry Matchup Versus Sacramento Republic FC

Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







Roots return to the Oakland Coliseum this Saturday, July 25th at 7 PM PT for the 16th edition of a rivalry contest that Roots fans circle on the calendar every season when Sacramento Republic FC comes to The Town in a crucial matchup, as both clubs jockey for position on the Western Conference table.

The clubs are currently separated by just a single point in the standings, with Roots holding a slight edge over Republic, and the sides sitting in 7th and 8th place respectively, hovering just above the playoff line.

Oakland will hope to use the emotional fuel provided by the rivalry matchup to steady a ship that has veered slightly off course in recent matches, with Roots having only one win in their last five regular season games after one of the best starts to a season in club history.

But Sacramento has historically proven a challenge for Roots, who enter Saturday's contest holding a 2-6-7 (W-D-L) record in the all-time series versus Republic.

While Oakland fell to Sacramento in their last matchup, an 0-1 loss at home during Group Stage play of the Prinx Tires USL Cup in May, Roots did earn a result in their last league fixture versus Republic, a 3-3 draw on the road in August near the end of the 2025 campaign.

From a tactical standpoint, the match shapes up to be decided by which club can overcome their most obvious weaknesses, as Sacramento enters Saturday having scored the second-fewest goals in the league, while Oakland has conversely kept the second-fewest clean sheets.

Regardless of the outcome, however, a show is guaranteed as fans will be greeted with a K-Pop themed drone show following the final whistle.

After Saturday's contest, Roots will remain close to home as they prepare to host Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in their next league action on Saturday, August 1st at 7 PM PT.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 24, 2026

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