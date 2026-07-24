A Trip to the Sooner State Awaits Red-Hot Lexington Saturday Night against FC Tulsa

Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







TULSA, Okla. - Now winners of four of its last five matches, Lexington Sporting Club's scorching form will next be tested by last season's Western Conference champion, FC Tulsa, Saturday evening.

It has been a complete turnaround for the Greens after beginning the season 2W-5L-3D. Having posted a 4W-1L-0D record since, Lexington is coming off another dominant performance in which it shut out Oakland Roots SC Wednesday to rocket from 11th place in the standings to sixth.

A number of factors have contributed to Lexington's script flip, including the three key stats:

1. Goal Differential - It is as simple as it gets. LSC has scored 13 goals over its last five matches while allowing only six, four of which were conceded in one outlier performance.

2. Conversion Rate - Lexington has made better use of its scoring chances as of late. Through its first 10 matches, LSC tallied a 10.5% conversion rate (11 goals on 105 shots). Over its last five matches, it has more than doubled that number, posting a 21% conversion rate (13 goals on 62 shots).

LSC is not only creating higher quality chances, but also converting them at a higher clip.

3. Phillip Goodrum - Lexington's star striker scored only one goal through the first 10 matches of the season. He has come alive as of late to be the catalyst for Mac Hemmi's offense, scoring three times and notching two assists in his last four appearances.

Sometimes it takes time for an overhauled roster to gel with a new head coach. LSC appears to have finally gelled. Its offense looks ruthless. Its defense is suffocating. Its marquee players are playing like superstars.

It is only the second time in club history that LSC has picked up 12 points in a five-match span, and a win at Tulsa would make it the best six-match stretch in LSC history.

Kickoff from ONEOK Field is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING TULSA

FC Tulsa enters play in fifth place in the West, one spot and one point ahead of Lexington. After reaching the 2025 USL Championship Final and constructing a 14-match unbeaten streak last summer, the club has cooled a bit in 2026.

Although the Scissortails have conceded only 16 times through 14 matches this season, they have yet to channel the offensive firepower from a season ago. The group has only scored 18 times, tied for the fourth-lowest total in the league.

Remí Cabral leads the group with five goals and serves as the only FC Tulsa man with more than two scores to his credit. Jamie Webber's three assists pace the club, and goalkeeper Alex Tambakis, the USL Championship's all-time save leader, has posted a 62.9% save percentage with four clean sheets in 10 appearances.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Over Phillip Goodrum's career, the Lexington forward has scored 11 times at ONEOK Field. His first came as a member of Memphis 901 FC in 2022, and the other 10 when he played for FC Tulsa from 2023-24.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will stream live on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.