FC Tulsa Aim to Carry Momentum into Clash against Lexington SC

Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa hopes to continue its climb up the Western Conference standings as they host Lexington SC on Saturday, July 25 at ONEOK Field at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on Tulsa CW and streamed on ESPN+.

FC TULSA VS LEXINGTON SC

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON

SATURDAY, JULY 25, 2026 @ 7:30 P.M. CT - ONEOK FIELD - TULSA, OKLAHOMA

Watch: Tulsa CW, ESPN+

In-game updates: @FCTulsa X/Twitter feed

LAST TIME OUT

USL Championship Regular Season

FC Tulsa 1:0 El Paso Locomotive FC

Saturday, July 18, 2026 - ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Oklahoma

Neither side were able to break down either back line for most of the first half as the visitors controlled most of the possession. Tulsa would be the ones to break through, however, as midfielder Jamie Webber found Batista on the back post off a set piece just before the half.

The standout defensive performance for the Scissortails continued in the second half with goalkeeper Dane Jacomen only called on to make one save on the night in his first league shutout for the Black and Gold. The El Paso attack was limited to just 0.66 xG on the evening as Tulsa picked up their first home victory over Los Locos in club history.

Batista's goal was his third across all competitions this season and his second in the regular season while Webber's assist was his sixth and third in those two categories, respectively. This was Webber's 12th assist for FC Tulsa, placing him second all-time for the club behind Rodrigo da Costa (25).

Forward Stefan Lukic made his first appearance since April 18 after recovering from a leg injury. Defender Joel Sangwa also made his club and USL Championship debuts as a second half substitute.

KEY STORYLINES

The Scissortails' 1-0 win over El Paso last week was reminiscent of the strong defensive performances that carried the club to the USL Championship Final last season. This was the first match since April 15 that Lamar Batista, Abdoulaye Cissoko and Ian Carlo Souza Daniel were all in the starting lineup as the latter two had been dealing with injuries in that stretch.

Lamar Batista and Jamie Webber earned selections to the USL Championship Team of the Week after connecting for the match-winning goal last Saturday. Batista won eight of his 12 duels while recording 49 touches on the evening, the second most on the team. Webber was the one to eclipse that mark with 57 touches while completing 26 of 33 passes including 12 of 17 in the final third in the victory.

The Western Conference is incredibly tight as things stand with the Scissortails just a point out of a home playoff spot and four points clear of 11th place. With a match or two in hand on every opponent, Tulsa will look to mimic last season's late season form and make another charge for a USL Championship Final appearance.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Defender Lamar Batista: Last season's All-League Second Team defender has seen a revolving door of players with him on the back line this season due primarily to injuries, but Batista has stepped up in their absence to help Tulsa maintain its defensive identity. The 28-year-old leads the side in clearances (74) while continuing to be a force on set pieces, shown by his match-winning goal last Saturday against El Paso.

Forward Stefan Lukic: Fans at ONEOK Field were delighted to see the Serbian forward get back on the pitch after a three-month absence after suffering a lower leg injury in Oakland on April 18. His return provides the Scissortails with their favorite super sub and his ability to show up in the biggest moments. He scored eight goals off the bench last season for Tulsa, which makes him the highest scoring substitute in club history.

Forward Arquímides "Quimi" Ordóñez: The 22-year-old Guatemalan forward arrives in Oklahoma to provide another quality option in the Scissortails' attack. In his time at Loudoun United FC this season, his number was primarily called off the bench as he ranked second for the club in goals (3) and shots (21) and third in chances created (10) and duels (116) in their 2026 campaign. Ordóñez will be added to the likes of Remi Cabral and Logan Dorsey to put the ball in the back of the net and help the Black and Gold make another postseason charge.

OPPONENT INFO: LEXINGTON SC

This is the third meeting between Tulsa and Lexington with the Scissortails recording a pair of shutouts last season. Jamie Webber bagged a brace at ONEOK Field last season in this matchup in a 3-0 Scissortails' victory.

First year head coach Masaki Hemmi has turned things around for Lexington this season after a slow start. They have won five of their last seven regular season matches, scoring three or more goals in four of them. In goal, Oliver Semmle has recorded five clean sheets for Lexington this season, including one on Wednesday in a 2-0 win against Oakland Roots SC.

Lexington features several former Tulsa players including Phillip Goodrum, who leads the side in goals (4) and shots (27), and Blaine Ferri, who leads the club in chances created (32) and ranks fourth in the league. These two along with Milo Yosef and Marcus Epps combined for 205 appearances and 38 goals wearing Tulsa kits.

KEY STATISTICS

- Lexington have started matches well this season with a league-most five goals in the opening 15 minutes. By contrast, Tulsa has only allowed one goal in that timeframe in 2026.

- A fast start will be key for Tulsa as Lexington are 0-4-0 this season when conceded the opening goal. Inversely, they are 6-2-3 when scoring first.

RECENT QUOTES

Head coach Luke Spencer on last Saturday's result: "It's nice to be back home in front of our fans, and it's nice to do it with a shutout. We talked about getting back to us this week which is being extremely difficult to play against and good defensively, so I'm happy to get a shutout and see it pay off."

Spencer on team mentality moving forward: "We don't get carried away looking at the table. It's always next game up for us. We look at what we can control and being process-oriented. We've been very good defensively. I think we can be better in possession. We've been very good on set pieces, so there's a lot of positives to take from where we're at but also some opportunities to improve and apply moving forward. That's the challenge as we go forward. How can we stay looking one game at a time and not getting distracted by outside noise or where we're at in the table? If we focus on training well, preparation and execution, then the table will take care of itself."

Logan Dorsey on team mentality entering the second half of the season: "It's all about buying in, and when we're bought in, we're hard to beat. We're taking things one match at a time and three points at a time. We want to make this place hard for other teams to win, and that's what we know we do well. We're just focusing on this match here at home and making sure we get three points out of it."

Arquímides Ordóñez on what fans can expect from him: "They'll see an aggressiveness. I try to be exciting on the ball and want to score as many goals as possible. It's good to bring that mentality into a locker room with guys who also have a lot of experience as well. I know the fans are incredible here, so getting in front of them is going to be a good feeling."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 24, 2026

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