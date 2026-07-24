Hartford Athletic Picks up Adedokun on Loan from Lexington SC

Published on July 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic announced the addition of forward Michael Adedokun, who joins the club on loan from Lexington SC of the United Soccer League Championship, official as of Friday pending league and federation approval. Adedokun is set to make his Hartford Athletic debut tomorrow against Phoenix Rising FC.

The Nigeria native arrives in Hartford after appearing in nine matches with Lexington SC in 2026, making four starts and recording an assist en route to helping the club to a 6-6-3 overall record in league action. Prior to his debut with Lexington SC in 2025, Adedokun was selected 13th overall in the first round of the Major League Soccer SuperDraft by CF Montréal before being loaned to the USL Championship.

"Michael is a difference maker, a guy with a real chance to influence this league on a high level. I want to welcome him on behalf of our locker room at a difficult time for us in terms of availability," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "He has a real chance to grab a jersey here and keep it. I also want to thank Bruce Mandell and the rest of our ownership group for continuing to give us all the tools that we need to chase trophies in Hartford. This is on us as a staff and great group of players to deliver results now."

Adedokun will debut for the Boys in Green tomorrow night against Phoenix Rising FC. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m.







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