Hartford Athletic Inks Cesar Miranda as USL Academy Signing
Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic announced the signing of Brockton, Mass. native Cesar Miranda to its roster full-time on Thursday. As a USL Academy signing, Miranda will be eligible to train and compete for Hartford in official competition while retaining his NCAA eligibility.
The defender joins Athletic ahead of his first season at Columbia University. Prior to committing to Columbia, Miranda earned a slew of awards with the Noble and Greenough Bulldogs. He was named the Independent School League (ISL) Defensive MVP, nominated for the Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year, and selected as a Sports Illustrated Third-Team All-American.
Miranda and the Boys in Green are set to face Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, July 25, at 10:30 p.m.
For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.
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