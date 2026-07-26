Hounds Topped by Rhode Island

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - JJ Williams scored the only goal of the match in the 62nd minute, and visiting Rhode Island FC came away with a 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Riverhounds tonight at F.N.B. Stadium.

The Hounds (7-7-2) held edges in possession - 53.9 percent - and shots, 10-6, but they were prevented from starting a winning streak at home by the only shot on goal by Rhode Island (6-5-4), who reversed the result of last year's Eastern Conference Final won by the Hounds in front of a sellout crowd of 6,012.

First half

The conference finalists from a year ago staged another cagey affair, as an off-target chance from distance by Rhode Island defender Grant Stoneman was the only shot by either team in the opening half hour.

Things started to pick up as halftime approached, and a long, diagonal ball by Lasse Kelp found the head of Perrin Barnes darting into the box, and Barnes forced the first of four saves by Rhode Island goalkeeper Koke Vegas.

Eliot Goldthorp then forced a leaping stop by Vegas with two minutes to the break, as the goalie pushed the left-footed drive over the bar.

Second half

Both teams put probing passes into the opposing box early in the half, but the first clean chance was a Robbie Mertz cross that found the head of Trevor Amann, but his near-post effort bounced wide.

Rhode Island then got the breakthrough from their leading scorer, Williams, who was camped out at the back post to head in a cross from Nick Scardina on the right side as the Hounds raced back to recover.

The Hounds went to their bench, and the reinforcements paid off, particularly Junior Etou working down the left flank. Etou won a free kick in a dangerous position in the final 10 minutes, and in the 85th minute, he sent a low pass through the box that eluded the central runners to find Mertz at the back post, but Mertz's shot was saved by Vegas.

In stoppage time, the Hounds had one last chance on a frantic scramble in the box, but a backheel attempt by Albert Dikwa was again stopped by Vegas.

Modelo Man of the Match

Danny Griffin battled throughout the night in the midfield, winning 8 of 14 duels, winning possession five times and making five interceptions, all while connecting on 44 of 58 passes and being second in the side with 11 final third entries.

What's next?

The Hounds go from a conference final to a USL Final rematch with a midweek visit from FC Tulsa, the team they defeated on penalties for the title in 2025. That match is a 7 p.m. contest Wednesday, July 29 at F.N.B. Stadium.

Riverhounds SC lineup (4-4-2) - Nico Campuzano; Lasse Kelp, Owen Mikoy, Victor Souza, Perrin Barnes (Junior Etou 78'); Eliot Goldthorp (Sam Bassett 78'), Jackson Walti, Danny Griffin, Robbie Mertz (Max Viera 86'); Albert Dikwa, Trevor Amann (Charles Ahl 78')

Rhode Island FC lineup (4-2-3-1) - Koke Vegas; Aldair Sanchez, Frank Nodarse, Grant Stoneman, Nick Scardina; Amos Shapiro-Thompson, Hugo Bacharach; Noah Fuson (CJ Williams 90'), Agustín Rodríguez (Dwayne Atkinson 72'), Jojea Kwizera (Dani Rovira 86'); JJ Williams

Scoring summary

RI - JJ Williams 62' (Nick Scardina)

Discipline summary

RI - Agustín Rodríguez 45' (caution - tactical foul)

PIT - Victor Souza 72' (caution - reckless foul)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

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