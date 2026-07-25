Monterey Bay FC Returns Home to Host Orange County SC

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC returns to Cardinale Stadium this Saturday, July 25, for a Western Conference showdown against Orange County SC. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT as the Crisp-and-Kelp look to continue their push up the USL Championship standings in front of their home supporters. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay enters the contest following a challenging road trip to Phoenix Rising FC and will be eager to respond with a strong performance back on home soil. The Crisp-and-Kelp have shown encouraging defensive organisation in recent weeks and now return to Seaside looking to turn those performances into three valuable points.

Orange County SC arrives at Cardinale Stadium as one of the Western Conference's strongest sides. Built on a disciplined defensive foundation and an efficient attack, Orange County has once again established itself as a contender in the West. Saturday's matchup presents another important opportunity for Monterey Bay to earn points against one of the conference's top clubs.

With the Western Conference standings remaining tightly contested, every point becomes increasingly valuable. Monterey Bay will look to capitalise on home-field advantage and the energy of the Cardinale Stadium crowd as the club continues its push through the second half of the season.

Head-to-Head

Saturday's contest marks the first meeting between Monterey Bay FC and Orange County SC during the 2026 USL Championship season. The clubs have produced several closely contested matches since Monterey Bay joined the league, and another competitive battle is expected when they meet in Seaside.

Last Time Out

Monterey Bay FC returns home following last weekend's road match against Phoenix Rising FC, while Orange County SC heads to Seaside after its most recent USL Championship fixture. With both clubs chasing valuable points in the Western Conference, Saturday's contest promises to be another important test for each side.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

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