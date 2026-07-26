Le Rouge's Win Streak Snapped by Las Vegas Lights at Home

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC battle Las Vegas Lights

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC battle Las Vegas Lights(Detroit City FC)

Hamtramck, Mich. - Detroit City FC fell 1-0 to Las Vegas Lights FC at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday night, conceding in the opening minute and unable to find the equalizer. This marks the team's first home loss of the USL Championship season.

In front of a sell-out crowd of 7,252, Detroit City FC came out looking to extend their three-game win streak, but were punished almost immediately as Oalex Anderson finished off a cutback from Carson Locker just 61 seconds into the contest to put the visitors in front.

Las Vegas were forced into an early first half substitution as goalkeeper Charlie Lamphier left the game due to injury. Triston Henry entered the match in relief in the 14th minute, after joining the Lights earlier this week having last played for FC Tulsa. Henry was tested immediately upon entering the match, but did not concede.

Le Rouge pushed the tempo and controlled large stretches of the match, closing the night with a 12-5 edge in total shots and a 59.3-40.7 advantage in possession, but couldn't find the finish. The match grew increasingly physical as Detroit's pressure mounted, with yellow cards shown to Christian Pinzón and Abdoulaye Diop on either side of halftime and further cautions to Locker, Anderson, Giorgio Probo and Patrick Leal as Las Vegas disrupted the rhythm of play.

Head Coach Danny Dichio went to his bench just after the hour mark, introducing Tommy Silva and Ryan Williams in the 67th minute and Preston Tabort Etaka in the 68th to add fresh legs and direct running in wide areas. Alex Dalou and Ben Morris came on in the 84th minute as Detroit City loaded the attack for a final push, but the visitors held firm in the closing stages to take all three points back west.

Detroit City FC Starting XI

Carlos Herrera, Aedan Stanley, Callum Montgomery, Devon Amoo-Mensah, Haruki Yamazaki, Kobe Hernández-Foster, Ates Diouf, Abdoulaye Diop, Maxi Rodriguez, Rafa Mentzingen, Darren Smith.

Detroit City FC Substitutions

Tommy Silva (67', Maxi Rodriguez), Ryan Williams (67', Kobe Hernández-Foster), Preston Tabort Etaka (68', Rafa Mentzingen), Alex Dalou (84', Abdoulaye Diop), Ben Morris (84', Ates Diouf).

Up next

Detroit City FC hits the road to face Miami FC August 1, at 7pm.

For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

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