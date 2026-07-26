Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Brooklyn FC
Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
At a glance...
Spreading the Field: Defender Emil Cuello scored his first goal of the year, becoming San Antonio's 15th different scorer across all competitions this season.
Peak Playmaker: Midfielder Jorge Hernandez is currently tied for most assists in the league with six on the season. The 25-year-old has also led the league in chances created each of the past four years, currently with 46.
West is Best: Since starting regular interconference competition in 2017, SAFC is 20-11-14 against the Eastern Conference with a +40 goal differential and 14 shutouts.
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USL Championship Match #17 - San Antonio FC at Brooklyn FC
Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026
Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. CT
Stadium: Maimonides Park, Brooklyn, NY
Where to Watch: ESPN+
Stats: USL Match Center
San Antonio FC: 6-3-7 (25 pts; 2 nd place in Western Conference)
Brooklyn FC: 3-8-4 (13 pts; 11 th place in Eastern Conference)
All-time Series: This will be the first-ever meeting between the clubs.
Social Media Information:
Twitter: @SanAntonioFC
Facebook: San Antonio FC
Instagram: @sanantoniofc
Hashtags: #Defend210, #BKNvSA
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