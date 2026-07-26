Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Brooklyn FC

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Spreading the Field: Defender Emil Cuello scored his first goal of the year, becoming San Antonio's 15th different scorer across all competitions this season.

Peak Playmaker: Midfielder Jorge Hernandez is currently tied for most assists in the league with six on the season. The 25-year-old has also led the league in chances created each of the past four years, currently with 46.

West is Best: Since starting regular interconference competition in 2017, SAFC is 20-11-14 against the Eastern Conference with a +40 goal differential and 14 shutouts.

---------------

USL Championship Match #17 - San Antonio FC at Brooklyn FC

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Maimonides Park, Brooklyn, NY

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 6-3-7 (25 pts; 2 nd place in Western Conference)

Brooklyn FC: 3-8-4 (13 pts; 11 th place in Eastern Conference)

All-time Series: This will be the first-ever meeting between the clubs.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #BKNvSA







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.