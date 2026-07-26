Las Vegas Lights FC Triumph on the Road at Detroit City FC (1-0)

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Forward Oalex Anderson scored the fastest goal in club history (40 seconds) to end Detroit's unbeaten home record in the league.

Las Vegas Lights FC secured their third win in a row across all competitions on Saturday night in Michigan, this time against Detroit City FC for Week 21 of the USL Championship regular season.

After two comeback wins over the previous two weekends, the Lights wasted no time this time around. Just 40 seconds into the match, Oalex Anderson latched onto a ball over the top from teenager Carson Locker and slotted the ball home for the fastest goal in club history.

Soon after, goalkeeper Charlie Lanphier took a knock after bravely claiming a 50-50 ball in his area. Unfortunately, he was forced to exit the game due to injury, handing new signing Triston Henry his club debut.

Despite officially joining Las Vegas only on Tuesday, Henry looked immediately sharp in a scrappy game. He came up with a two massively important saves early in the second half and commanded his area well throughout.

Detroit found the majority of the momentum during the second half, bouyed by the sold out home crowd at Keyworth Stadium. However, Henry and the rest of the Lights defense stood firm to pitch a shutout and bring home all three points.

What They're Saying

FORWARD CHRISTIAN PINZON

On his thoughts on the team's performance in the win...

Big win. I know coming here is one of the hardest games to play. Man, I'm happy. This team deserves it, and we move on to the next game.

On winning this game "ugly" and the mentality...

We all knew coming into this game that it's not a great field. It's very compact. So, being able to change the style or just grinding out games, that just shows what this team can do.

Attitude comes first, quality comes after.

On Triston Henry's debut...

I'm happy for him. I know he's been buzzing to get on the field, and he made some big saves. That's what we need from him.

HEAD COACH DEVIN RENSING

On what he thought of the performance in the win...

It wasn't always pretty, but a great victory. To go on the road in San Antonio and get a victory, and then come here against Detroit, that's not easy. This is a very tough place to play.

I told the guys that, hey sometimes we're going to have to find a way to win ugly. I think we did that tonight. We had moments in the game when we looked good and we were moving the ball. Other times, we just had to defend like crazy, and the guys did that.

On what he told the players ahead of the match...

I just told them to continue on that energy from San Antonio. I thought that we deserved three points there, and a lot of it was because of the energy that we brought. We just wanted to continue that energy.

On Triston Henry's debut...

I think he played great. He came in in an awkward situation. I just put my arm around him, said "Welcome to the Lights" before he went on the field.

He made a couple big time saves, and he looked sharp. He did great, and that's not easy to do.

Summary

Las Vegas Lights FC Starting XI:

Lanphier (GK), Sessock, Ofeimu, Guillen, Antonoglou, Ybarra, Probo, Locker, Pinzon (c), Anderson, Rodriguez

Detroit City FC Starting XI:

Herrera (GK), Yamazaki, Amoo-Mensah (c), Montgomery, Stanley, Diop, Hernandez-Foster, Mentzingen, Rodriguez, Diouf, Smith

Goals:

LV - Oalex Anderson (assist: Locker) - 1 ¬Â²

Next Up

The Lights are back home to Cashman Field for Aces Night next Saturday, August 1 against Phoenix Rising FC. Get tickets NOW at lightsfc.com/tickets.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.