10-Game League Home Unbeaten Streak Snapped

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven had its 10-game home league unbeaten streak (9-0-1) snapped in a 1-0 loss to Loudoun United FC at Carroll Stadium. The run without a home loss in the USL Championship lasted nearly a full calendar year, starting last August and concluding with a 2-0 win over Charleston Battery earlier this month.

The Boys in Blue earned a plethora of chances, finishing the match with 20 shots, 14 shots from inside the box, 10 shots on target, nine corners, 36 crosses. But Loudoun goalkeeper Ethan Bandré had an extraordinary performance, making 10 saves, tying the mark for the most in a USL Championship match this season.

Charlie Sharp and Noble Okello led all players with three shots on target, while Bruno Rendon's five shots were a game-high. Cam Lindley created four chances and made 54 accurate passes.

Rendon had Indy Eleven's first big chance in the 11th minute, pressing alongside Mohamed Omar to win the ball back in the final third. Immediately after gaining possession, he played a quick one-two with Omar, granting him a chance to put a low left-footed shot on goal from 12 yards out on the left side of the box. Unfortunately for Indy Eleven's leading league scorer, Bandré was able to get down and make the two-handed stop.

Paco Craig had an opportunity shortly afterward in the 19th minute, when Lindley played an out-swinging free kick towards the edge of the 18-yard-box. The ball was headed into the penalty area, where it came to the veteran defender, but his acrobatic effort went over the top.

In the 26th, Logan Neidlinger drove into the box towards the endline and cut back a ground pass to Okello. The angle was too tight, though, and Okello's shot was saved.

After conceding, Indy Eleven was on the front foot for the entire final half hour, repeatedly threatening. During that span, the hosts had 65% possession and four shots on target.

Anthony Herbert had a great chance in the 69th minute, when the second ball from a Lindley corner kick came to his left foot directly in front of the goal. His attempt hit the outside of the post and went behind.

The best chance for the Boys in Blue came in the second minute of second-half stoppage time. Edward Kizza controlled an attempted clearance, and rolled the ball through to Rendon, who found himself with no defenders between him and the goal. He opted to try to slide the ball across the face of goal to Josh O'Brien on the far post, but the midfielder was unable to direct the ball on target, allowing it to get caught in his feet.

Rendon's distribution was on full display, as he set up Sharp and O'Brien inside the six with well-placed crosses.

At the midpoint of their season, Indy Eleven is in playoff position in eighth with 15 league games remaining.

The Boys in Blue take a 2-0 record this season against the USL Championship Western Conference to San Antonio FC on Fri. July 31 at 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The Boys in Blue return home on Sunday, August 9 at 5 p.m. vs. Hartford Athletic. It is a 317 Night so fans can purchase $11 tickets through the link and add on an Indy Eleven Medical Scrub Cap at checkout for $15 (cap must be picked up at the match).

Ticket options include the new Desnuda Tequila Deck, Family Four-Packs, and Flex Mini-Plans.

Located on the East Deck, the Desnuda Tequila Deck has an exclusive full-service bar and high-top seating providing panoramic pitch-side views for 50 people. It's a social experience offering a wonderful place to hang out and take in the game!Desnuda Tequila Deck seats start at $59 and include one FREE cocktail and bottomless chips, salsa, and guac.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 0:1 Loudoun United FC

Sat. - 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Partly sunny, 78 degrees

Attendance: 9,234

USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 6-6-3 (+1), 21 pts, #8 in Eastern Conference

Loudoun United FC: 2-5-9 (-10), 12 pts, #10 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

LDN - Abdellatif Aboukoura (Kwame Awuah) 60'

Discipline Summary

IND - Cam Lindley (caution) 28'

IND - Logan Neidlinger (caution) 47'

IND - Anthony Herbert (caution) 85'

Indy Eleven Lineup: Eric Dick, Aodhan Quinn (captain), Paco Craig, Anthony Herbert, Logan Neidlinger (Nabi Kibunguchy 61'), Josh O'Brien, Cam Lindley, Mohamed Omar (Loïc Mesanvi 61'), Charlie Sharp (Edward Kizza 61'), Noble Okello (Alejandro Mitrano 75'), Bruno Rendón.

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Kian Williams, Makel Rasheed, Reice Charles-Cook.

Loudoun United FC Lineup: Ethan Bandré, Kwame Awuah, Salvatore Mazzaferro, Jacob Erlandson (captain), Pacifique Niyongabire (Noah Adnan 68'), Bolu Akinyode, James Murphy, Richard Aman (Sean Young 86'), Thorleifur Úlfarsson, Christian Torres (Pedro Santos 54'), Abdellatif Aboukoura.

Loudoun United FC Subs not used: Andrés Souper, Luca Piras, Liam Barrus, Lorenzo Herrera-Rauda.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

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