Hartford Athletic Holds on to Earn Point at Phoenix Rising FC
Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Battling grueling temperatures in United Soccer League action on Saturday night, Hartford Athletic held on in a nil-nil tie with Western Conference foe Phoenix Rising FC. With the scoreless draw, Athletic notched their eighth clean sheet of the 2026 season, the most in USL Championship play.
With the draw, Hartford moves to 4-4-8 (W-L-D) overall in USL Championship play. Phoenix Rising FC now stands at 5-6-6 overall.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Phoenix Rising FC opened the night with early pressure, testing Athletic and goalkeeper Antony Siaha. The hosts finished the first half with identical 2-0 advantages in both corner kicks and shots on goal, respectively. Hartford's first half was highlighted by a point-blank stop from Siaha in the 39th minute.
The hosts continued to press in the second half, putting four shots on target that were all denied by Siaha. While each of the two teams couldn't wiggle their way for more offense for much of the late going, Sadat Anaku came up with a fair away try in stoppage time for Hartford, ultimately coming up unsuccessful.
Siaha finished the night with six saves for Athletic while Phoenix Rising FC owned advantages in shots on target (6-1) and corner kicks (6-0).
SERIES NOTES
Tonight marked the fourth all-time meeting and second all-time draw between the two teams.
NEXT UP
Hartford continues its road trip at Loudoun United FC on Saturday, August 1st.
For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, Tik Tok, and Instagram @hfdathletic.
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