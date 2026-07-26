Sporting JAX Men Fall to El Paso Locomotive
Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release
Sporting JAX battled but ultimately fell, 2-0, in an intense and physical match against El Paso Locomotive FC Saturday night.
Ventura Makes His Debut
Ventura Alvarado made his long-awaited debut in the 64th minute for Sporting JAX. The experienced defender made an immediate impact with multiple clearances throughout the remainder of the game.
"It felt good," said Alvarado. "I'm starting to get some confidence playing with the team, and hopefully from here I can get more time and help make an impact."
With 13 U.S. National Team caps, Alvarado is no stranger to the spotlight, or to hard work. As the season continues, Alvarado will have the chance to showcase more of what he was able to contribute tonight.
Pushing Forward
The team continues to look ahead with each performance and capitalize on the high-value moments that are created throughout the halves. With many opportunities presenting themselves, the final step comes in the execution.
"I thought in the second half, our performance was really good," said Fox. "We had some really good chances that we just weren't able to capitalize on. We've got some work to do on certain parts of the game, but we just need to work harder as a team."
For captain Ryan Edwards, encouraging his teammates and remembering their abilities remains a top priority.
"I think our goal is just to try to get back to that win," said Edwards. "We just need to get a few more positive results on the board and look to the next match."
What's Next
The squad looks to regroup and work on high-pressure moments as they prepare for their next match against Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday, August 1 at 11 p.m. EST.
With half of the season already under their belt, Sporting JAX seeks to continue on an upward trend and gather the results needed to help push them up the table.
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