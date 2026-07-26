Moreno, Rubín Lift Locomotive Past Sporting JAX, 2-0

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC grabbed all three points on Saturday night against Sporting JAX, with a 2-0 win.

Amando Moreno put El Paso on the board in the 15th minute, slotting home a rebound that came off the crossbar.

Sporting JAX earned a golden chance to equalize after Gabi Torres was whistled for a foul inside the box. But Jacksonville couldn't pull level, as Abraham Romero came up with a spectacular save to preserve the Locos' lead.

The dagger came in the 83rd minute for Jacksonville, when Eric Calvillo slipped a perfectly weighted pass through to Rubio Rubín, sending him in one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Rubín calmly made a move past the keeper before slotting the ball into the back of the net, sealing a 2-0 victory.

Locomotive head to Irvine, Calif. on Saturday, August 1 to face Orange County SC. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MT.

ELP 2, JAX 0

Southwest University Park

ATTENDANCE: 4709

WEATHER: 100 degrees and sunny

MATCH NOTES

El Paso Locomotive FC's last penalty save came on October 14, 2023, against Oakland Roots SC, when Benny Diaz denied Johnny Rodriguez from the spot in the 39th minute.

Tonight's win is the first time that El Paso has won at home since April 4 against Las Vegas Lights FC, in the USL Championship. It is also the first time Rubio Rubín has scored since his penalty kick goal against Lexington SC on May 30.

Locomotive recorded their first shutout since May 27, when they defeated AV Alta in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Noah Dollenmayer and Diego Abitia found the scoresheet, while Sebastian Mora-Mora kept the clean sheet.

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - 15' Amando Moreno, 83' Rubio Rubín (Eric Calvillo)

JAX -

LINEUPS

ELP - Abraham Romero, Gabi Torres, Tony Alfaro, Palermo Ortiz, Nico Cardona, Ricky Ruiz (61' Beto Avila), Robert Coronado (85' Daniel Gomez), Eric Calvillo, Alvaro Quezada (85' Kenneth Hoban), Rubio Rubin (85' Diego Abitia), Amando Moreno (72' Zyen Jones)

Subs Not Used: Jimmy Farkarlun, Memo Diaz, Omar Mora, Axel Jimenez

JAX - Jake McGuire, Danny Wilson, Ryan Edwards, Wahab Ackwei (65' Ventura Alvarado), Tyshawn Rose (45' Rafferty Pedder), Jordan Rossiter, Raheem Somersall, Harvey Neville, Kieran Sadlier, Emil Jaaskelainen, Ahmad Al Qaq

Subs Not Used: Ethan Dudley, Jacob Evans, Antonio Gomez, Luc Granitur, Juan Casas

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - 6' Tony Alfaro, 90' Palermo Ortiz

JAX - 6' Ryan Edwards, 42' Tyshawn Edwards, 56' Raheem Sommersall, 88' Harvey Neville

MATCH STATS: ELP | JAX

GOALS: 2|0

ASSISTS: 1|0

POSSESSION: 63|37

SHOTS: 17|8

SHOTS ON GOAL: 9|2

SAVES: 2|7

FOULS: 7|12

OFFSIDES: 3|1

CORNERS: 8|6







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

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