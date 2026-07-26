Birmingham Legion FC's "Soccer in Shelby County" Match Postponed a minimum of 2 hours
Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Due to inclement weather, Birmingham Legion FC's "Soccer in Shelby County" match, presented by Coca-Cola United, originally scheduled for 6 pm, has been postponed a minimum of 2 hours.
With severe weather expected in the area, the club determined that rescheduling the match was the most responsible course of action to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all fans, players, staff, and event personnel.
All tickets purchased for the original match date will remain valid for the rescheduled match. No action is required from existing ticket holders.
WHAT:
Birmingham Legion FC "Soccer in Shelby County" Match, presented by Coca-Cola United
WHERE:
Dunnavant Valley Fields
19220 US-280
Birmingham, AL 35242
WEATHER UPDATE:
The match was postponed a minimum of 2 hours due to inclement weather. The decision was made to protect the safety of fans, players, staff and event personnel and to ensure the match can take place in the safest possible environment.
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