Loudoun United FC Keeps Clean Sheet in 1-0 Road Victory against Indy Eleven

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Indianapolis, IN - Loudoun United FC earned an important 1-0 road victory against Indy Eleven at Michael A. Carroll Stadium. Abdellatif Aboukoura scored the match-winning goal in the 60th minute to secure all three points for the Red-and-White.

Match Summary

Indy applied pressure during the opening half and created several opportunities around the Loudoun penalty area. The hosts tested Bandré several times during the first half, but the Loudoun goalkeeper remained composed and made multiple saves to keep the match scoreless.

Loudoun looked to threaten through quick transitions and set pieces when opportunities became available. The Red-and-White came close to taking the lead in the 13th minute when James Murphy connected with a delivery from Richie Aman following a corner, but struck the crossbar. Loudoun continued searching for an opening goal, while the back line remained organized against Indy's pressure to send the match into halftime level at 0-0.

Loudoun returned for the second half looking to find more space in the attacking half. The Red-and-White remained patient while moving the ball forward and began creating opportunities around the Indy penalty area. Loudoun's pressure was rewarded in the 60th minute when Kwame Awuah found Aboukoura, who finished from the left side of the box to give the visitors the lead.

Indy responded by pushing numbers forward and increasing the pressure around Loudoun's penalty area. The hosts created several opportunities, but Bandré continued to make important saves as Loudoun's defense remained compact in front of him. Loudoun stayed organized through the closing stages and looked to threaten on the counterattack when Indy committed players forward. The Red-and-White saw out the final minutes to secure all three points and a clean sheet on the road.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on earning three points on the road:

"It was a really tough, physical away game. The opposition were very direct and aggressive, getting the ball into the box, and they had a lot of size. We defended set pieces really well, so credit to the staff and the players. The effort, commitment and willingness to put bodies on the line at the end of the game to see it out were really important for us as a team. The players deserved that, and I am extremely proud of them. After drawing against the team at the top of the table in a game we probably should have won, coming to a tough place like this and earning three points is something we are very happy with."

Defender Jacob Erlandson on the team's grit and togetherness in the road victory:

"I thought we showed a lot of grit. Indy is a big, direct team, and we knew what they were going to bring and what their game plan would be. I thought we executed well, but there are still areas we can improve, especially defending our box and getting behind the ball in certain situations. We have drawn a lot of games this season, so we will take this as a positive and continue moving forward. I am really proud of the guys, including the players on the sideline who continued cheering everyone on. That is how a group wins. We need that togetherness, and tonight we showed it."

Notes

Following tonight's match, Loudoun United FC holds a 4-1-7 all-time record against Indy Eleven.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

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