Charleston Defeated, 2-1, on Road by Colorado Springs

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The Charleston Battery fell 2-1 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in Week 21 of the USL Championship regular season at Weidner Field on Saturday. After a scoreless first half, Charleston and Colorado Springs traded goals through the 90th minute, with Wilmer Cabrera netting one for the Battery, but a late tally for the hosts sent all three points to Switchbacks FC.

Charleston kicked off against Colorado Springs with four changes to the starting lineup from the previous game, headlined by Alec Hughes making his first start of the year among the swaps.

Jeremy Kelly, making his 100th career appearance in the USL Championship regular season, nearly opened the scoring in the 8th minute, but his header from inside the box went fractionally over the crossbar.

Switchbacks FC dialed up pressure midway through the first half with shots from Speedy Williams, Adrien Perez and Khori Bennett between the 19th and 26th minutes, but only Bennett recorded an attempt on target, which Luis Zamudio saved.

The hosts held roughly 60% possession through the half-hour mark.

Charleston and Colorado Springs went into the break tied and scoreless. Switchbacks FC outshot the Battery, 10 to one.

Play resumed in the second half with all still to play for at Weidner Field.

Switchbacks FC managed to take a 1-0 lead in the 56th minute via Perez.

Charleston began to find more of a footing in the game while searching for an equalizer and held 70% possession between the 60th and 75th minutes. Graham Smith was on target twice through the 65th minute to force saves from Colin Shutler, and Sean Suber nearly leveled the score in the 76th minute with a shot that was also saved.

The Battery's pressure broke through in the 81st minute when Wilmer Cabrera made an instant impact off the bench to level the score at 1-1. Nathan Messer forced the issue with his service from the left flank to Jeremy Kelly. From there, Kelly connected with Cabrera, and Cabrera settled the ball with one touch before slotting it past Shutler's reach and into the net.

Cabrera's goal was his third of the year, and Kelly's assist was his sixth across all competitions in 2026.

Charleston have scored nine goals via substitutes in the Championship this season, more than any other team. Cabrera himself has one goal and two assists off the bench in the regular season this year.

Colorado Springs managed to score a late go-ahead goal in the 95th minute via Jonas Fjeldberg to take a 2-1 lead.

The Battery were unable to respond in the final stoppage time minutes that remained and Switchbacks FC took the 2-1 win.

Charleston's record moves to 8W-6L-3D (27pts) following the result, placing them in second place in the Eastern Conference table, as of writing.

Charleston return home for their next match, against Brooklyn FC, on Sat., Aug. 1. The club is recognizing the 1996 title-winning team by celebrating '90s Night at Patriots Point, with tickets starting at just $6 (before taxes and fees), just like in the 1996 season. Tickets for the match are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

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