New Mexico United Birmingham Legion FC Match Postponed to Later Date

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The USL Championship announced on Saturday the regular season contest between Birmingham Legion FC and New Mexico United, originally scheduled for Friday night, has been postponed due to inclement weather, which resulted in a waterlogged playing surface.

The match will be rescheduled to a future date, with details to be announced in the coming days.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 25, 2026

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