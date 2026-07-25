Match Preview: Miami FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Published on July 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Overview: MIA vs. TBR

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. ET

Venue: South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium (Miami, Florida)

How to Watch: ESPN+ (USA), YouTube (International)

KNOW YOUR CLUB - Miami FC

Miami FC returns home Saturday night to host Eastern Conference leader Tampa Bay Rowdies as the club celebrates Noche Latina presented by Avianca at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium.

After a week on the road against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Miami returns home eager for another opportunity in front of its supporters. Last week's match remained scoreless until the closing stages before the hosts found the breakthrough, but the focus quickly shifts to another important test against one of the USL Championship's top teams.

Back at Pitbull Stadium, Miami will look to feed off the energy of its home crowd while continuing the progress the team has shown throughout the season. Facing the conference leaders presents another opportunity for the squad to measure itself against one of the league's strongest sides and continue building momentum during the second half of the campaign.

Saturday's match also serves as one of the club's signature events of the season. Noche Latina presented by avianca will celebrate the cultures that make South Florida unique with music, entertainment, family activities, and a vibrant matchday atmosphere. Fans are encouraged to wear the colors of their home country and be part of a night celebrating the passion, diversity, and spirit of South Florida.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT - Tampa Bay Rowdies

Tampa Bay Rowdies arrive in Miami atop the Eastern Conference standings and have once again established themselves among the USL Championship's elite. The Rowdies have paired one of the league's strongest defensive units with an efficient attack, allowing them to consistently collect points throughout the season.

Saturday marks the second meeting between the clubs in 2026 after Tampa Bay claimed the first matchup during USL Cup play. This time, however, the rivalry returns to league competition with three important USL Championship points at stake.

Miami will look to take advantage of home field and the atmosphere of Noche Latina as it aims to earn a result against one of the conference's top sides.

Head-to-Head

Saturday marks the second meeting between Miami FC and Tampa Bay Rowdies this season. Tampa Bay claimed the clubs' first encounter during USL Cup play, while this will be their first USL Championship matchup of 2026.







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